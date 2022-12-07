North Branch exterior

North Branch Library is experiencing a COVID outbreak among staff members, Denton City Manager Sara Hensley said at a Tuesday afternoon city council work session.

 File photo/KERA

Four staff members are out with COVID, causing worry among city leaders about possibly having to close the library temporarily if another staff member catches the virus.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

