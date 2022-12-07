North Branch Library is experiencing a COVID outbreak among staff members, Denton City Manager Sara Hensley said at a Tuesday afternoon city council work session.
Four staff members are out with COVID, causing worry among city leaders about possibly having to close the library temporarily if another staff member catches the virus.
Rebecca Ivey, the North Branch Library manager, said that no programs have been moved or canceled, though they will have to close the Forge from Saturday, Dec. 10, until Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Forge is the library's makerspace, where people can interact with new technology and learn how to use it. For example, they have two Glowforge Laser Engravers that, according to the library’s Facebook page, allow people to cut, engrave or score wood or acrylic sheets or engrave on blank maker materials and create awards, gifts, home decor, jewelry or other projects.
At the work session Tuesday, Hensley said that they may have to reduce the North Branch library hours if any more staff members contract COVID.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.