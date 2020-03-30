Last week, officials with First Refuge Ministries changed the nonprofit’s clinic procedures so that health care providers can safely continue treating low-income and homeless patients amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
First Refuge, which offers food, dental and medical care to eligible recipients, did what so many organizations have done to keep working: It started using a video platform to communicate with and examine patients.
“Last week, patients were able to see a provider face to face,” said Amanda Keck, the coordinator of the First Refuge clinic. “We have taken precautions for protections — masks, gloves and gowns when needed.”
But as COVID-19 spread through the county and in the city, Keck said the clinic staff and First Refuge leaders felt the nonprofit needed to implement more precautions to continue treating its patient base. The clinic treats low-income adults and children over the age of 7 and homeless adults and children over the age of 7. America’s homeless populations, which are so often unable to access medical care or basic personal hygiene and sanitation, is considered especially vulnerable to the virus.
On Monday, Keck said the staff (including a nurse practitioner who sees patients weekly, two nurse practitioners who see patients monthly and the medical director, Dr. McLean Sanborn) began seeing patients using the new procedure. At the Sanger clinic, which also began using the video platform, Dr. Marty Buchanan and nurse practitioner Ginger Outlaw treat needy patients and prescribe medication.
Before patients enter the clinic, they have their temperature taken and are asked if they have had any symptoms of COVID-19 — coughing, shortness of breath and fever. If they are deemed clear of those symptoms, they are brought into the clinic.
“We will have iPads in the exam rooms, so after we screen them, bring them back to the exam room and get them set up with the iPad, they will see the provider face to face on the iPad,” Keck said. “The nurse practitioner and the doctor will be in another room, using a computer to talk to the patient.”
The clinic had to find a HIPPA-compliant video platform to start seeing patients. HIPPA is a federal law protecting the medical information of patients. First Refuge is using the platform Doxy.me to examine, talk with and document patient visits.
Keck said the decision was the result of ongoing conversations about the pandemic and the nonprofit’s intent to follow its mission.
“At this point, we want to be able to keep seeing patients,” Keck said. “We’re the only way so many of these patients have to get treatment for their chronic conditions and their prescriptions.”
The clinic treats single-parent families, needy individuals and homeless people who live in encampments and cars in Denton. The providers have established relationships with their patients, and Keck said the staff wanted to continue treating them. But to do that in the middle of a pandemic, the clinic had to take measures to keep patients and staff safe.
“This was just the desire to to increase the distance between the provider and the patient,” Keck said. “And to decrease the risk of exposure. This is an infection control procedure that benefits patients and the staff. We want to continue serving them.”
Executive Director Paul Juarez said the clinics in Denton and Sanger mean to continue offering care to fulfill the nonprofit’s mission. Supported by 14 ministries, First Refuge anchors its service in Christian theology.
“So the people that we serve, we consider them to be the least of these,” Juarez said, referring to the Book of Matthew in the Bible.
The Scripture says that whatever Christians have done for the poor, the sick and the imprisoned, they have done to God. Christians who shun the poor and the marginalized shun God, Juarez said.
“That is the most important thing we do,” he said. “We’re not just supposed to tell people what to do. We’re supposed to live out our beliefs. Social distancing says ‘stay away from me.’ In biblical times, when it came to the lepers, it was legal for people to yell out ‘unclean!’ Jesus laid hands on the lepers, the least of these. Those are the ones we’ve got to continue to serve.”
The Denton clinic sees 80 to 100 patients each month. The Sanger clinic sees about 20 patients each month.
To see if you are eligible for care at First Refuge, visit firstrefugeministries.org.