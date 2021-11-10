Denton's first draft of a potential nondiscrimination ordinance came before City Council members for the first time Tuesday.
Council members have discussed such an ordinance periodically for more than two years, and the formal process they're sticking to means a final approved ordinance is some ways off. Conversations last stalled in October 2020.
The ordinance, in its current state, would refer issues to applicable state agencies whenever possible. Complaints that aren't referred out and survive a vetting process would be investigated by somebody associated with the city. That somebody would likely be a contracted third-party firm, according to discussion Tuesday.
If validated, a complainant and offender would go into a conciliation process. Council members were split Tuesday on whether offending entities and individuals should be liable for a Class C misdemeanor and fine of up to $500 if conciliation were to not work.
The first draft set up protections in employment, housing and public accommodations for people based upon race, color, national origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
The devil is in the details, and potential conflicts with other levels or government and existing law create sticky situations for council members and city officials.
For instance, religious organizations, the state government and the federal government would be exempt from the city's ordinance in many instances.
Another sticking point for council members was the issue of access to bathrooms.
According to the draft ordinance, it would not be a violation "to deny the opposite sex access to facilities inside a public accommodation segregated on the basis of sex for privacy such as restrooms, shower facilities, locker rooms, dressing rooms or any similar facility."
Exemptions exist in the draft for bona fide social, fraternal, educational, political, religious and civic organizations.
Some council members took their limited time to speak against that provision specifically. Council members kept their thoughts relatively brief knowing the issue would be coming back several more times before a final draft is proposed.
"This is the first draft that we have put together, so there may be changes [and/or] feedback, but we wanted to get something drafted for your review and input," Chief of Staff Sarah Kuechler told council members Tuesday.
City officials discussed the issue of determining what would be subject to open records laws once a nondiscrimination ordinance is passed.
"I really want to hear from staff on the public aspect of this because that's going to be huge," Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said.
He specifically mentioned a hypothetical scenario in which a complainant would allege discrimination and their name and personal information then would be published in the media.
Along with legal ramifications, the City Council eventually must determine how exactly a nondiscrimination ordinance would be administered.
Most council members leaned toward city staff's suggestion to contract with a firm that would manage potential ordinance breaches filed with the city and then investigate cases.
Such an arrangement would ideally be paid on an as-needed basis and would cost the city roughly $30,000-$50,000 a year, according to Kuechler's presentation.
That could save the city money while it determines what volume of cases it could expect, and it would make unnecessary the hiring of a full-time city staffer to handle the program.
The City Council likely will discuss the potential ordinance, along with tweaks from city staffers, several more times and take into consideration ample input from locals before a final decision is made.