The Denton Public School Foundation marked two anniversaries Saturday evening: the 18th annual Groundhog Day Gala and the foundation’s 25th year in existence.
Saturday’s Groundhog Day Gala took place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center and included both silent and live auctions.
Jacqueline Jackson, the nonprofit’s executive director, estimated the foundation has given away more than $1 million in student scholarships and about $3 million in grants for Denton ISD teachers and staff over the past quarter-century.
When Jackson first joined the foundation as a board member roughly 16 years ago, she estimated the nonprofit gave away between $40,000 and $50,000 each year. Adjusted for inflation, the foundation’s annual giving has been nearly five times as large in recent years, according to estimates provided by Jackson.
Jackson said upward of $300,000 in scholarships go to graduating seniors during senior award ceremonies at the end of each school year. While most of the scholarships range from $500 to $1,000, she said they also come in increments of $2,500, $4,500 and one scholarship of $10,000 for a deserving Denton High School student.
While the foundation is connected to Denton ISD, it is a separate registered nonprofit. Instead of tax dollars, the foundation’s giving is fueled largely from corporate and individual donations.
“My biggest message, having been in this position for this time, is what I see as the generosity of the greater Denton community,” Jackson said, referring to all areas outside city limits served by Denton public schools.