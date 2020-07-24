Reports of child abuse have been down during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County had been anticipating a surge when children went back to school. But now, they’re worried because school in the fall won’t be the same, CEO Kristen Howell said.
During a virtual discussion in late March about domestic violence and whether it could surge during the pandemic, panelists said conditions could worsen if there is already violence at home. Domestic violence calls rose in the city of Denton during stay-at-home orders, but reports of child abuse are down because children haven’t had access to safe adults at school since mid-March.
“Reports of child abuse are significantly down, by 50% or more [nationally],” Howell said. “One of our primary concerns are teachers. Teachers can be safe adults for kids to go to [in reporting trouble at home].”
The Texas Abuse Hotline saw a 15.7% decrease in calls from March to April this year. In 2019, calls steadily increased from 28,694 in March to 31,518 in April to 32,986 May before dropping to 26,755 in June, when kids are out of school. In 2020, the hotline received 27,408 calls in March, 23,103 in April, 26,588 in May and 23,817 in June.
The Children’s Advocacy Center handles severe cases of child abuse that rise to the level of a criminal offense. When a child comes forward to a safe adult about severe abuse, law enforcement and Child Protective Services come in to investigate. Howell said the Children’s Advocacy Center helps coordinate between the two agencies to make sure one isn’t taking priority over the other and also coordinates healing services for the child and family for the long term.
Although reports of overall child abuse are down, Howell said investigations into severe abuse that the center helps with are the highest they’ve ever been. The advocacy center had 109 kids recount their abuse in June 2020 compared to 86 in June 2019.
“The severe cases we see are actually increasing,” she said. “There’s more physical abuse because families are stressed and the physical abuse is likely to happen.”
Kids haven’t physically been in school for a normal day in Denton County since mid-March, which has largely left spotting signs of abuse to other people in a child’s life. But social distancing and staying home as much as possible can also lessen that exposure.
While overall reports are down, severe cases that require medical treatment are rising, and child welfare workers are reporting more cases to local nonprofits that assist victims of abuse.
At Medical City Denton, spokesperson Dana Long said the hospital’s overall number of violent trauma patients of all ages has increased by 30% from March to June this year compared with March to June 2019. These cases include incidents such as assaults, shootings and stabbings.
For sexual abuse victims, though, the information is likely being suppressed during the pandemic.
Joanie Sackett, a sexual assault examiner at the hospital, said children won’t disclose abuse until after things are back to a normal routine. She said teachers and school counselors are usually the first people children disclose abuse to, and sexual abuse victims sometimes wait much longer to report.
“I think we will see our big increase when kids are back to schools and day care,” Sackett said. “They will not disclose currently because they are still home with the person who may be abusing them. For kids experiencing sexual assault, it is not uncommon for them to disclose at a much later time than when it happened.”
At Denton County Friends of the Family, legal director Donna Bloom said they’ve seen a dramatic shift this year in referrals coming through the child welfare system from adults facing domestic violence at home who also have kids of their own.
“The [child welfare system] goes out, and if they identify there’s domestic violence happening at home, and they think an adult victim needs assistance protecting herself and her children, they’ll refer her to our agency,” Bloom said.
From April to June 2019, Bloom said they received 73 referrals from child welfare system investigators. In 2020, that figure nearly doubled to 145 during those same months.
“I think what’s likely happening is … we have heard from law enforcement that they’re responding to more [domestic violence] calls, not necessarily more criminal offenses [of domestic violence],” Bloom said. “Almost always if there’s a kid, they make a CPS report.”
But virtual classes could give schoolteachers an inside look into a child’s home situation. Zoom has been the go-to application to host a variety of online gatherings, from court proceedings to city council meetings to classes. However, in-person classes provide a better opportunity for a teacher to see some signs of abuse, according to Friends of the Family’s clinical services director.
“If we do move to more online learning, teachers now have a unique view into the child’s life,” said Kirsten Kram, the nonprofit’s director of clinical services. “They can see the home environment and how [parents] interact with kids, see if a parent has bruises themselves or is fearful.”
Kram said people should report to the authorities if they suspect a child is in trouble.
“In the state of Texas, every citizen is a mandated reporter,” Kram said. “If you see something, definitely speak up and say something.”
Denton County Friends of the Family’s 24-hour crisis line is 940-382-7273. The number for the Texas Abuse Hotline is 1-800-252-5400.