Boxes of care
Buy Now

Heather Carl, left, and Becca Burris assemble boxes of donated food for Lovepacs Denton in 2021. During the holidays, Lovepacs created the Adopt a Box program in which the community can build boxes for families in need to ensure meals are covered.

 DRC file photo

The Thanksgiving holiday means public school students in Denton, Sanger and Krum are off for the week.

For many families in need of food and child care assistance, a five-day holiday is a hardship. But local organizations and the Denton Parks & Recreation Department have some help to offer.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you