Since a catastrophic freeze left hundreds of Denton County and North Texas residents without enough food and water, locals have again answered the call.
They’ve lent their trucks and SUVs to grassroots relief operations, and lined up to help local nonprofits ease the suffering that, in some pockets of the county, persist and compound the misery brought on by a lingering pandemic.
For a lot of Denton County residents, the pandemic and the recent weather disaster have them asking a question: How can I also help?
There are a lot of different ways to serve your community. And you can do it for a few weeks, or turn it into a practice. Local nonprofit and civic leaders have learned there are several different ways to stand in the gap.
Volunteers can help with their money, their time and their talents.
I’ve got some money. How can I help?
In the past several years, generous Americans have been cautioned about opening their wallets. Before you give, critics say, find out how much the leadership gets paid, and if you don’t like the ratio of salaries to program expenditures, don’t give.
And yet when the pandemic struck, Denton nonprofits said they’d make dollars stretch.
Jamie Mullins, discipleship and connections minister at Cross Timbers Church, said she tells people to match their money to their values.
“I think people should feel like they can donate money, for sure,” said Mullins, who is also the associate pastor at the Cross Timbers Argyle campus. The Denton campus has become the Hope Center, which gives away hot meals and pantry staples each Friday. “I think even with that, find a place to give where you are passionate about. If somebody’s got homelessness as something they’re interested in and care about, find somewhere to give where you can make an impact on homelessness.”
Mullins said she tells donors that finding a nonprofit or ministry to give to is as easy as launching a web browser. But donors should do their due diligence. Sometimes, groups lapse or abandon projects even if they have an online footprint to earlier initiatives. Before you click the “donate” button, check the dates of social media and website posts. It never hurts to call or email an organization for verification, either.
“Look at the fruit of the ministry,” she said. “Look at what the organization or the ministry is actually doing. You want to make sure there’s something going on.”
Pat Smith, the chief executive officer of Serve Denton, said he’s been getting a lot of questions about financial donations in the last two weeks. Sometimes, money is best spent on the most immediate needs.
“I’ve been asked that question a lot lately, Rotary [Club] just asked me that recently,” Smith said. “I’m directing people to give toward food because that is the biggest need right now. Food is really a challenge right now. I did a commercial on Facebook the other day, and I said that I took my stimulus checks and gave them to local food agencies.”
Smith said there was a lot of concern that, on Dec. 31, the county government’s rental and utilities assistance funding would be cut off. But new appropriations came through, and other relief finds were diverted to COVID-19 vaccines.
“The county didn’t do anything wrong. The county did absolutely the right thing on vaccines,” Smith said. “But the food agencies have been really drawn down during the pandemic. Food is the first priority right now.”
Smith said the local food agencies — including The Junction (formerly Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center), Salvation Army of North Texas and the Denton Community Food Center — have been asked to ramp up their capacity.
“Just because they are ramping up doesn’t mean they have the money. They are doing the brunt of it, but they are drawn down. They don’t have protein, milk or eggs — they are going out and having to buy that. The funding has dropped, and they’re trying to help more people,” Smith said. “I think some people are seeing that. I was having brunch the other day, and someone handed me a check for the Denton Community Food Center. But they need more help.”
I don’t have a lot of money, but I have free time. What should I do?
For generous souls who have more time than money, volunteerism is still very much a possibility.
“We believe generosity can be in time, talent and treasure,” Mullins said. “I would want to talk with [a prospective volunteer] about their gifts. Where do they feel like they are gifted? Is it building relationships, or do you want to make a spreadsheet?”
The Hope Center and Cross Timbers have been preparing an online program to connect students with their purpose and their strengths in Difference Maker U, which is set to launch this year. Once students complete the program, they’ll be primed to jump into local initiatives.
“When it comes to time, people can really give a lot,” Mullins said. “It might not seem like much when you show up an hour a week someplace, but it makes a huge difference to organizations and the people they serve.”
Smith said volunteers underestimate the impact their time can have on their community.
“We’re getting that question all the time,” he said. “We just put out a newsletter today, and there were a lot of volunteer opportunities in this newsletter. The biggest need right now is for volunteers at Monsignor King [Outreach Center, now the Junction]. Now, they have some real strict protocols, but they have a real need for volunteers. They’ve got a bunch of opportunities every day.”
Smith said volunteering time is like money in that giving a little can go a long way. But he said he sees volunteers become fixtures in local initiatives.
“I would say well over 80% of the volunteers I see, it becomes something they do as part of their life,” he said. “What I hear most often from people who show up week after week is, ‘This is me paying rent for my time on Earth.’ They say things like, ‘This is me paying it forward.’ I’m reading Brain Rules for Aging Well, by John Medina, a molecular biologist, and he’s saying if you want to take care of your brain as you get older, volunteer. I think he’s right.”
I’m good at something specific. Can I use it as a volunteer?
Mullins said using your skills and talents to volunteer is one of the best ways to have an enriching volunteer life.
“I think one of the things I’ve found is that everyone wants to make a difference,” she said. “People look at something and they’re like, ‘I want to serve,’ and there’s no skill really in it and you’re like, ‘That was a bad experience. I never want to do that again.’ If you’re not using the things that God put inside of you, it probably wasn’t the experience. It was probably the wrong fit.”
Volunteers might have to look harder to find a spot where they can use their expertise, Smith said.
“From my perspective? It’s kind of wishful thinking,” he said. “Every once in a while it’s like a rainbow-colored unicorn. You might find that niche. But most organizations have those needs filled.”
And for the introverts who prefer to volunteer in a more solitary way, Smith said there are unlimited openings for people at Shiloh Fields, the enormous self-supporting community garden that grows vegetables and fruits for food banks and nonprofits. Workers can tend the plants on their own, with plenty of social distance.
“If you want to volunteer, we’re posting opportunities all the time,” he said. “We put the links to volunteer right on the page. We try to make it as easy as possible.”