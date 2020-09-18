The United Way of Denton County on Friday morning hosted its annual kickoff in virtual fashion. The event was originally planned to be an in-person breakfast, but the board elected to hold the meeting virtually in an effort to abide by social distancing protocols in response to COVID-19.
“I really wish we could be together in person, but at least we can be together virtually,” 2020 campaign chair Finley Graves said in the Microsoft Teams broadcast. “First of all I’d like to thank our pacesetter companies who’ve set our campaign, set the right tone, a great beginning. We look forward to unfolding the campaign and continuing through the end of the year.”
The United Way panel that spoke Friday consisted of four members from the board of directors — Daphne Adams, Anabel Castillo-Soto, Toni Johnson-Simpson and Kirk Mikulec. They began by looking back at previous efforts to help Denton during the pandemic.
One of these acts of relief was aiding Denton County residents who have struggled financially due to COVID-19. Through United Way’s COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Program, they were able to provide 2,475 months’ worth of assistance from April to August in order to prevent 1,587 households across Denton County from experiencing homelessness due to the pandemic.
“The reputation that the United Way has here, with the county and the nonprofits, has been vital to the success as we’ve done a variety of outreach,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “Some of those outreaches have been for housing assistance, for nonprofit assistance, to help keep people in their home, and help fix the problem through the appropriate channels that have already been long established.”
The panel’s direction then turned to look ahead as United Way prepares for the fall. They announced a new slogan for the fourth quarter of operations: Respond, recover, reimagine, rebuild.
As for the United Way’s goals for the fourth quarter, they are hoping to continue their work within the community and helping people in need. One area of focus United Way has zeroed in on is making sure children and seniors get essentials such as food and aid. The donations United Way receives will also go toward continued efforts to prevent evictions and support overburdened nonprofits.
“Our community came together by staying apart, and the economic impact of that was swift and devastating,” said Micah Pazoureck, the 2020 board chair. “Unemployment soared to record levels, leaving many seeking assistance for the first time to pay rent, utilities and food. This virus has opened our eyes to the fact that we are all a crisis away from needing the support of others.”