Denton Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck made a simple request at the April 4 City Council meeting when he pitched an idea of holding a two-part work session to discuss food insecurity in the city and county.
Food insecurity is a growing issue in Denton County and the state, where a recent study by No Kid Hungry Texas and Change Research found that families with kids and rural Texans were among the hardest hit, with 40% of parents and 44% of rural residents reporting at least one symptom of food insecurity, like skipping a meal or running low on food.
Earlier that morning, council members met with the United Way of Denton County to discuss food insecurity and other issues affecting residents. Beck said he figured that since they have established partners such as North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Denton Community Food Center, the council should hold an informative session to discuss the nonprofits’ services in Denton along with the results of a February study about local food insecurity.
The study was commissioned by the two large food banks that serve the Denton area: North Texas Food Bank in Plano and Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth.
Beck’s request was denied by other council members at the April 4 work session.
“I’m at a loss to understand the resistance to chatting,” Beck said in an April 6 email to the Record-Chronicle. “I have no idea why folks feel some sort of ‘battle’ is brewing. I hope that’s a false impression, as I feel officials should be about finding ways to become more informed about identifying solutions to reducing food insecurity service gaps.
“In my experience, it’s better to get more data in order to make better informed decisions. If there’s a conflict that impacts Denton, it would be helpful to know what the issues are.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth described the issue between the food banks as one that they should avoid. He said he would be open, however, to discussing the study since the consultants who completed it are a neutral party.
“Trust me, I went on a tour, and you do not want to insert the city of Denton in that fight between the two food banks,” Hudspeth said. “It is very contentious. It is not clear. And this is something that we are not going to solve as a city.
“It is not a fight for us to be in between these two giant organizations, the county, etc.”
Trisha Cunningham, the president and CEO of North Texas Food Bank, and Julie Butner, the president and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, denied Hudspeth’s claim and called it a mischaracterization.
Both said they’ve been working together to address food insecurity in Denton County, which is why they commissioned the “human-centered design study” from researchers at Southern Methodist University’s Master of Arts in Design and Innovation program.
The study, “Convene, Connect, Collaborate,” is subtitled “Two Food Banks. 90+ Pantries. One Intention. Working together to wipe out hunger in Denton County.” The authors write that they had worked together with leadership and staff from North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank since mid-2022 to complete the study.
In the February study, researchers write that they mapped the Denton County food distribution ecosystem to identify several themes: food supply, food delivery, pantry strength, customer engagement, community awareness and advocacy, and supportive resources, such as education and health care. They then began documenting the challenges they discovered within each theme to discover pantry and food network needs and opportunities to address them.
They also reviewed data from the U.S. census and Feeding America, a nonprofit that provides food to both food banks, to estimate food insecurity rates by municipal area and collect information related to food distribution and food intake.
The study authors found that a complete picture of food distribution in Denton County doesn’t exist yet.
“All the pantries rely on the food banks or their own volunteers to meet the need to transport food from warehouses in Plano and Ft. Worth to their locations across Denton County and they all struggle to secure protein and fresh fruits and vegetables,” researchers wrote.
“Closing the meal gap — getting proteins and produce to the pantries, and getting more food to communities and rural areas where the meal gap persists — will require everyone to work together.”
Researchers offered five recommendations:
- Build on current reporting practices to establish shared food intake and distribution tracking systems, with a goal of 30% to 50% of partner agencies participating mid-2023.
- Learn from already in place ad hoc redistribution activities between the larger and smaller pantries to create a central distribution hub.
- Transform the current informal countywide pantry network into an action-oriented, networked learning community of food providers. (Here, the study refers to the
- , a network focused primarily on the city of Denton and information sharing.)
- Move from individual pantry responses to data-driven multi-party/multi-pantry collaboration to address food insecurity countywide.
- Participate in a “neighbors helping neighbors” public awareness campaign regarding poverty and food insecurity.
“In addition to these five recommendations, the researchers documented several opportunities for the food banks to make distribution easier for agency partners including technical support for online data use; regular contact with food bank CEOs; and opportunities to connect with each other,” according to the study.
At the April 4 City Council meeting, District 3 council member Jesse Davis said the study wasn’t yet ready for public release.
“But the study is not done,” Davis said. “It’s not complete. It hasn’t done what the food banks have asked it to do. They’re actually going back to the consultant and asking them to fulfill what they were paid to do.”
It’s unclear exactly what the consultants didn’t do. Both Cunningham and Butner said they weren’t in the position yet to discuss the study since their boards hadn’t had a chance to review it when the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with them Monday afternoon.
They agreed with Davis that the study wasn’t ready for public release. Butner compared it to the “cart is getting in front of the horse,” and said they were in the process of putting together a solid plan to address the food insecurity needs.
They said the food banks are working on a plan to address the growing need, and that the study is simply one data of the plan, which they have 12 months to develop.
Tom Newell, chair of the Denton Community Food Center board, said that both food banks have been underserving Denton.
Part of the issue, he said, is the way they divide the county to serve it. Normally, it’s only one major food bank that serves a county, but in Denton’s case, two major food banks are serving the area. To do so, the food banks are relying on ZIP codes to determine who receives their services.
About five years ago, the food banks negotiated the way they divided whom they served, Newell said.
North Texas Food Bank started serving people east of Interstate 35E, while Tarrant Area Food Bank would handle residents west of the interstate.
Newell called the change to the service areas “illogical” and said that both food banks recognize the I-35E line may not be a good way to divide the need.
Newell said Denton Community Food Center was grandfathered in and has continued to receive food from Tarrant Area Food Bank, which had been serving them for 45 years, despite the center’s location in North Texas Food Bank territory.
Asked about Hudspeth’s characterization of the “fight between the two food banks,” Newell said: “It is a complicated factor. But I would not use that terminology. I’m disappointed that the mayor used the terminology.
“[There have been] some coordination issues. … There is a need and demand and they are underserving, but it’s not very clear how underserved because the food banks go off their own statistics.”
Some of the pantries, Newell said, are also “doing their own thing and not reporting.” He said the food bank only provided about 40% of what the food center needs — about 400,000 to 500,000 pounds of food — but didn’t realize how much the food center was adding to it locally.
Newell estimated that the center distributed a total of 1.3 million pounds of food last year.
According to the Denton Community Food Center’s website, monetary gifts are the most useful type of donation.
“We purchase 70% of food distributed via cash donations from individuals; social and business organizations or clubs; churches and the business community,” the center’s donations page says. “We are able to spend $10 at the Food Bank and purchase $70 worth of retail value food.”
The food center also receives donations of surplus food from retailers and other companies.
In recent years, the Denton City Council has approved funding recommendations of $439,483 to the food center for a 4,500-square-foot addition to its warehouse, $138,635 for a fire lane and $100,000 for a large freezer at the center’s new site, according to information provided by Beck.
It has been hard, Newell said, to determine whether the new study has really answered the questions posed. He also reiterated what Cunningham and Butner said — that both food bank directors are trying to work together to address those in need.
It’s unclear when a final study will be ready for public release.
Newell pointed out that the faces of those in need have changed and their numbers are growing.
“We moved from the situation where we were seeing people who were disabled, seniors, unemployed and low income,” Newell said. “Now the majority we are dealing with are families with a job and with housing, and many are getting priced out because they are renting and they are trying to come up with ways to pay their way. Most are a paycheck away from disaster.”
