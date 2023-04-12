Cereal on shelves
The Denton Community Food Center’s shelves, shown last year, are lined with food donated from all over the county and beyond. Volunteers pick up surplus food from stores like Walmart and Target several times a week.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC file photo

Denton Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck made a simple request at the April 4 City Council meeting when he pitched an idea of holding a two-part work session to discuss food insecurity in the city and county.

Food insecurity is a growing issue in Denton County and the state, where a recent study by No Kid Hungry Texas and Change Research found that families with kids and rural Texans were among the hardest hit, with 40% of parents and 44% of rural residents reporting at least one symptom of food insecurity, like skipping a meal or running low on food.

The food insecurity report from researchers in Southern Methodist University’s Master of Arts in Design and Innovation program, in the version distributed to Denton City Council members earlier this month. It may not be the final version of the study.
Food carts
Shopping carts are lined up outside the Denton Community Food Center, waiting to be delivered to a line of cars, in April 2022. 

