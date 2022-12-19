Steve Motes walked over 3 miles to be the first in line the morning of Dec. 12 for the grand opening of the new low-barrier shelter on Loop 288. Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center's new shelter — part of a partnership with the city and county — offers a one-stop network of wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness in Denton County.

For years, Motes had been trying to make something like the new shelter happen for the growing unsheltered population in Denton. A drug habit led him to the streets five years ago. His son’s murder in Alabama brought him back nearly two years ago and into counseling. He said Denton’s lack of affordable housing isn’t helping his situation.

