In the two weeks since Denton County Friends of the Family’s text messaging line started operating, staffers said they’ve received texts from more than a dozen people seeking information on services.
The stay-at-home order put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave Denton County Friends of the Family a sense of urgency to set up a text messaging line. Staying at home keeps victims of abuse inside longer with their abuser if they live together, offering less time for victims to make a quick call for help.
“I think it’s just important that we get this service out there as many times as we can,” said Milidtza Guerrero, director of residential and crisis services. “It’s invaluable to allow these victims to have this discreet way to reach out to help.”
The line launched on April 9, just one week after the nonprofit began the process to open it. The first text came in the same day the service launched, Guerrero said.
The line is available 24/7 and is operated by eight crisis intervention specialists, who work in shifts. Two staffers are on duty answering calls and texts during peak hours, which one staffer said is between 4 and 10 p.m.
“Text is a more discreet way they could reach out to us,” said Nicole Roberts, the executive program director.
Guerrero said they’ve had text message exchanges with 16 people. About a quarter of the texts came in between midnight and 7 a.m., while the majority came in between 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
About three-fourths of the 16 people who have reached out through text messaging were first-timers, Guerrero said. She couldn’t say Thursday whether those calls led to intakes.
Roberts said intakes are when they meet with a client and talk about available services, their initial needs and discuss a plan to move forward. Intakes allow them to initiate a relationship.
“What we’re seeing from our reports is that the contacts made related between texts and calls is pretty much consistent with what we’ve seen in calls this year and last year,” Guerrero said.
Friends of the Family received 61 new requests for intakes during March 18-3 — on par for what they see on a monthly basis, executive director Toni Johnson-Simpson previously said during a videoconference April 2.
Roberts said the number of calls they received in March was 279, up from 252 in March 2019.
The messages they’ve received tend to be people reaching out to learn more about resources, whereas calls are more intense and seeking immediate assistance or shelter.
During the April 2 virtual discussion on domestic violence during the pandemic, Johnson-Simpson said Friends of the Family saw a 36% increase in calls from mid-March to the end of the month. She said those calls were mostly people seeking information on the organization’s resources and how they would function now that many functions such as the court system have partially shut down operations as a precaution against the virus.
While texting is more discreet, Guererro confirmed that they can’t pick up on cues as well through messaging.
“I think with texts, generally speaking, it’s a little flat,” Guerrero said. “There’s a lot of further questioning [on our part] just to make sure the texter is safe because we don’t have those [vocal] cues to hear what’s really going on. There are some limitations to that.”
Denton County Friends of the Family’s 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 940-382-7273 via phone call or text, or via phone at 1-800-572-4031.