Folks look at artwork in silent auction during the MHMR Auction and Music Fest on Saturday at Red’s Yard. Between an admission fee, raffles, silent auctions and a traditional auction, MHMR Executive Director Pam Gutierrez said the Music Fest has raised upward of $10,000.
After being forced to go virtual last year, this year’s Denton County MHMR LOSS Team Music Fest and Art Auction was back in-person Saturday, the latest step in “squashing the stigma” surrounding mental health.
MHMR’s LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team responds to families dealing with suicide, providing them support and resources — sometimes in a matter of mere hours following the tragedy.
MHMR Executive Director Pam Gutierrez (right) and HR Onboarding Specialist Kayla Roddy dance to the live music during the MHMR Auction and Music Fest at Red's Yard Saturday, July 17,2021, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
L to R- Kayla Roddy, MHMR HR Onboarding Specialist, MHMR Executive Director Pam Gutierrez, MHMR Community Outreach Coordinator Phyllis Finley and MHMR LOSS Team Coordinator Lori Common at their MHMR Auction and Music Fest at Red's Yard Saturday, July 17,2021, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
Scott Waymack looks at the artwork he purchased with his kids, Weslynn (8 months) and Warren (3) during the MHMR Auction and Music Fest at Red's Yard Saturday, July 17,2021, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
The band, 3 men in a bar, perform during the MHMR Auction and Music Fest at Red's Yard Saturday, July 17,2021, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
Al Key
The LOSS team was well-represented at May’s annual candlelight vigil for suicide victims, and MHMR Executive Director Pam Gutierrez said Saturday’s music fest and art auction is the year’s most important funding source for the unit.
“We don’t get any funding for it from the state,” Gutierrez said. “Everything we get is through fundraisers and donations, and because of COVID, we haven’t been able to have [fundraisers] in-person.”
Saturday’s event was hosted at Red’s Yard, and featured guest speakers, music performers, and both traditional and silent auctions for art pieces. The first speaker was Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen Laurel Jones, who has worked with MHMR for years and has been open about her own struggle with mental health, which started in 7th grade.
“Unfortunately, I turned to self-harm as an outlet to cope with the feelings I was having at that time,” Jones said. “Everyone has something that they can struggle with and everyone has something they have to overcome. … Having healthy resources to overcome that is what truly matters.”
Jones, an incoming freshman at Texas Woman’s University, will be majoring in psychology in the hopes of becoming a pediatric psychiatrist to help children similar to her. When introducing her to the crowd, LOSS Team coordinator Lori Common put the event’s purpose simply: MHMR needs everyone’s help to “squash the stigma” around mental health discussions.
Between an admission fee, raffles, silent auctions and a traditional auction, Gutierrez said the Music Fest has raised upward of $10,000 — though she admitted last year’s virtual version was not as successful. While MHMR won’t have a final total for a few days, Gutierrez said Saturday she’s hoping it turns out to be the most successful event yet.
“To be able to be together again is great,” Gutierrez said. “It’s sad we have to have this team but we’re so happy we’re there when families and individuals need us. When you do need us, it’s something you really need.”