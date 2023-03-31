A dog is shown with some of the bags of food inside the pet food pantry storage unit at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St. The pet food pantry has helped feed more than 8,000 Denton-area animals and has helped reduce owner-surrendered pets to the Denton Shelter by 86%.
A storage shed serves as a pet food pantry at Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St.. The food in the pantry is donated to be given to area residents who need help feeding their pets.
“We can stop people from surrendering animals,” said Karen Scruggs, office manager for the Denton Animal Support Foundation. “… People really love their pets, but they just can’t afford them. That’s why we do it.”
Created by the Denton Animal Support Foundation, the pantry was made for individuals needing assistance with pet food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the foundation has continued to assist local residents with free pet food.
This week, the shelter received a new shed to house their food pantry.
Scruggs said the foundation decided to start the food pantry since they realized locals were coming in asking if they could have pet food. However, the city shelter was not able to give away the shelter’s food because it was for shelter pets.
Pet owners in need of supplies can make an appointment with the shelter or visit the front desk for assistance. Staff will then give the individual the pet food they need.
Scruggs said a woman came to the shelter Thursday and said she had four dogs but was struggling to feed them. The staff provided her with pet food from the new shed.
“We will put food in her hand until she can get on her feet,” Scruggs said.
Gayla Nelsen, a volunteer coordinator at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, said they have been grateful for the foundation’s support.
“So they [the foundation] have been really making big orders and having food brought in specifically for the pet food pantry, which we’re so grateful for,” Nelsen said.
Nelsen also said she noticed people who went to the shelter asked if they could spare food for their pets. The more people asked, the more they realized they needed to help pet owners, she said.
“We were really just at risk of taking in a lot of animals because people were unable to pay for food for them,” Nelson said.
Donations and pet food drives are big factors for the pet food pantry. Friday, Scruggs was returning from a food drive at Robson Ranch, where people were collecting bags of food for the pet pantry program.
Scruggs said they have helped more than 600 pets this year alone.
Nelsen said she wants pet owners to keep their pets instead of deciding to abandon or displace them.
“We’re going to do everything we can to give them enough food for a few days,” Nelson said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.