Dog in pantry

A dog is shown with some of the bags of food inside the pet food pantry storage unit at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St. The pet food pantry has helped feed more than 8,000 Denton-area animals and has helped reduce owner-surrendered pets to the Denton Shelter by 86%.

 Courtesy photo/Gayla Nelsen

Several bags of dog and cat food were inside the pet food pantry storage unit at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center in Denton. But this food wasn’t intended for the animals in the shelter.

As of April 2022, the pet food pantry has helped feed more than 8,000 Denton-area animals and has helped reduce owner-surrender pets to the Denton shelter by 86%.

pet food pantry
A storage shed serves as a pet food pantry at Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St.. The food in the pantry is donated to be given to area residents who need help feeding their pets.
Inside of pet pantry
The pet food pantry storage unit at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center held several bags of dog and cat food on a recent visit.

