Serve Denton has hired a new development associate to help expand fundraising efforts, the nonprofit center announced last week.
Recent University of North Texas graduate Allison Quisenberry was selected for the role, which was created to help grow Serve Denton's donor base through local businesses and people outside Denton. Quisenberry graduated with a double major in political science and nonprofit leadership.
“As a recent college graduate, I sought employment opportunities with nonprofits that aligned with my overall passion for community engagement and assistance — which is exactly what I found within the Serve Denton team,” Quisenberry said. “Working as a development associate will allow me the opportunity to collaborate with our partner organizations and connect with community members in a social setting. I'm ready to get to work and grow within the organization.”
Serve Denton, located off North Loop 288 in Denton, supports nonprofits that help people to become more self-sufficient.