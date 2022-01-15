A few hundred locals braved the bitter cold Saturday for some downtown hot cocoa and story time — all in support of school-focused nonprofit Lovepacs Denton.
The Cocoa Crawl was hosted by the Denton Main Street Association from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including over 20 different businesses, mostly located downtown. The main attraction came from those who chose to make and distribute hot chocolate, but the event also utilized the Denton Public Library’s StoryWalk program. Residents were given a suggested path online but were free to go to whichever businesses they wanted at their own pace.
Denton Main Street Association Executive Director Christine Gossett said the association regularly hosts events to drum up business interest, but that it decided on Lovepacs Denton as the benefactor following a recommendation from the school district.
“We’re part of the Adopt-A-School program through Denton ISD and they suggested to us that Lovepacs would need donations,” Gossett said. “We like to give folks a reason to come out.”
The Lovepacs Denton branch provides food to schoolchildren in need. For that cause, Saturday’s event encouraged food donations — anything from ramen to canned pineapple. Several businesses were set up with donation bins for drop-off, which will continue through next month.
Lovepacs Denton co-founder Nicol Fuller said the nonprofit prefers food drives to other donation types when events are held, especially with recent shortages making it more difficult to buy as much as the nonprofit needs.
“Food drives are huge for us right now because of COVID,” Fuller said. “We’re not able to bulk order our food from a lot of places, so we love food donations especially.”
Of course, the Cocoa Crawl gave more incentive than just donating to a local cause. Despite the freezing wind chills, at least a few hundred residents took up the hot chocolate offer. That’s according to Discover Denton, the first stop on the list, which counted 204 individuals by the time the event was officially over.
Natalie Sorensen and Hannah Leisure, two university students who moved to Denton about six months ago, were two of the first batch of arrivals after seeing the event on Facebook. They came with a donation ready, and said the community makes it easy to want to show up.
“We love this community,” Leisure said. “Everybody loves each other a lot and I think that renders us excited to participate.”
There’s something in it for the businesses as well: another chance to get people in the door. Madison Wood, the e-commerce manager at Palm Tree Boutique, said the shop loves events like the Cocoa Crawl because they give an opportunity to spread awareness to potential clientele.
“We always try to do as many as we can, just to build that trust with the community,” Wood said.