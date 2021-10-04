EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in the September/October 2021 edition of Denton County magazine.
If anyone needs proof of the demand for affordable health care in our area, look to Health Services of North Texas’ phone log, which tallies nearly 700 calls a day.
This nonprofit’s six clinics — four of which are in Denton — offer medical care on a sliding-scale basis, based on the patient’s income and family size.
“We provide family practice services, counseling, pediatrics, lab work and women’s health, and also have an on-site pharmacy,” said Teri Johnson, director of marketing and communication for the nonprofit. Staffers also connect the patients to other resources that can help.
Several hundred homeless people are treated at the clinics. “We do not turn anyone away,” Johnson said.
Most people pay a flat-rate fee, which includes an office visit, lab work and most in-office procedures. People who are at 100% poverty level pay only $35. About 43% of HSNT’s patients are uninsured, and 40% are on Medicaid.
“We are open to everyone,” Johnson said. “Sometimes it’s hard to find a doctor who will accept Medicare and Medicaid. Those are fully accepted.”
But here’s what is surprising: The nonprofit reports that in many cases, even when a patient’s life improves — when they get a job and health insurance — they keep coming to the clinic.
“We are many patients’ first choice, serving them with dignity and pride,” Johnson said. “We are not the last resort. We are here for them, good and bad.”
The clinics are spotless, clean and fully staffed. Most nurses and doctors here work full time and are paid the market salary rate. Many staffers are bilingual.
The nonprofit’s budget comes 50% from patients, who often utilize Medicaid and Medicare. Some 32% is from government grants, including funds for HIV care, Title X and city and county donations. The rest — 18% — is provided by grants and donations from businesses and nonprofits, including the United Way of Denton County, Denton County hospitals and companies such as DATCU.
One grant, for example, comes from the Texas Women’s Foundation. “Health Services of North Texas has greatly expanded their services and geographic reach to include Denton and Collin counties,” said Lisa de la Garza, vice president of programs for the foundation. “We believe in its mission to provide high-quality health care for those who most need it, and that’s why Texas Women’s Foundation has provided funding to support women’s health most recently through our Resilience Fund.”
With the pandemic, the need for health care dramatically increased.
“This past year has been a wild ride,” Johnson said. “We kept everyone safe during COVID. We never closed our doors. But there is much more competition for donation dollars.”
The nonprofit receives funding from the cities of Denton and Lewisville as well as Denton County, which helps fund the four Denton locations.
“HSNT’s health care centers all came about in unique ways that mostly involved community members coming together,” Johnson said.
