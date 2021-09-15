Our Daily Bread Executive Director Wendy McGee (center with sign) and ODB Board Chair Emily Taylor (center right) accept a Partner Agency plaque from United Way of Denton County CEO Gary Henderson, left, Board Chair Micah Tannery and Community Investment Chair Sharon Garrett, right.
Courtesy photo/United Way of Denton County
PediPlace CEO Larry Robins (center with sign) and staff and board members accept a sign in the pediatric clinic from UWDC representatives Micah Tannery (with sign), Sharon Garrett and Gary Henderson.
Our Daily Bread in Denton and PediPlace in Lewisville have joined United Way of Denton County as community partners.
Our Daily Bread, which recently merged with Monsignor King Outreach Center, has worked for more than 20 years to care, feed and shelter the vulnerable in Denton.
PediPlace is a pediatric nonprofit health care practice for children who are uninsured. Its primary care services include treatment of illness, vision and hearing screenings, asthma treatment, behavioral health screenings, chronic illness and more.
United Way’s Partner Agency grants have "supported and amplified the efforts of highly efficient local charities, investing resources where they will have the most impact on the needs of the Denton County community" for over 68 years, the agency said in a news release announcing the partnership.