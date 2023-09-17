Opening Doors International Services, a Denton-based immigration legal service, celebrated 20 years of helping families and individuals with its anniversary celebration last week at North Central Texas College’s downtown Denton campus.

The event featured founders speaking briefly about the nonprofit legal service's history, current staffers discussing its impact and an immigrant sharing his story about how Opening Doors helped him in a time of need.

Carlos Canales
North Central Texas College student Carlos Canales, center, who has been helped by Opening Doors International Services, talks to attendees during the nonprofit's 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday at NCTC’s Denton campus.

