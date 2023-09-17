Opening Doors International Services, a Denton-based immigration legal service, celebrated 20 years of helping families and individuals with its anniversary celebration last week at North Central Texas College’s downtown Denton campus.
The event featured founders speaking briefly about the nonprofit legal service's history, current staffers discussing its impact and an immigrant sharing his story about how Opening Doors helped him in a time of need.
For over 20 years, the legal service, located at 2200 N. Bell Ave. on the campus of Trinity Presbyterian Church, has assisted with immigration legal services and filings before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Opening Doors is the one North Texas nonprofit in Denton recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice, and there was no legal assistance for immigrants in Denton County before it was founded in 2003, according to the nonprofit.
The Rev. Craig Hunter, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church, told the crowd the church was part of Opening Doors’ creation: It was created as “a response to a congregation member facing deportation,” Hunter said.
“Not only that, but the founding of ODIS, I would say, was a statement of Trinity's faith,” he said. “It was a statement of the church's faith in a God who repeatedly calls people to migrate.”
An immigrant’s journey to Denton
Carlos Canales, a student at NCTC Denton, shared his story of leaving El Salvador in April 2019 to emigrate to the U.S.
He was 17 at the time, and he remembered how his mother let him and his 10-year-old nephew leave the country.
El Salvador has a high crime rate and a bad economy that offers little opportunity to make a living, Canales said. Even though he had a scholarship to study in his homeland, he knew he had to immigrate to the U.S. for a better opportunity in life.
He said it took him and his nephew about 15 days to travel to the U.S., but then they were taken to an immigration camp in Roma, Texas.
He thought being at the immigration camp would be different. Instead, he didn’t bathe and had trouble sleeping for about six days, Canales said.
Worst of all, his nephew had to deal with the same thing as he did.
Canales said he was separated from his nephew on the third day at the camp. His 10-year-old nephew was still at the same camp but in a different cell.
On his sixth day at the camp, he was told by an immigration officer that they were both getting transferred together to another camp.
That didn’t occur.
His nephew was transferred to Miami, while Canales was transferred to Southwest Key–Casa Padre, a shelter in Brownsville for unaccompanied or separated immigrant minors in the custody of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.
“I got worried — I didn't know what to do,” Canales said of being separated from his nephew. “I was wondering where he was — I was just so worried.”
While he said it was frustrating to be at Casa Padre, where guards watched him constantly, he was given three meals a day and was taught some basic English reading and writing skills.
Canales was at Casa Padre for about three months and was eventually reunited with his nephew.
His nephew now lives in Houston with Canales’ sister. Canales lived in Houston with his sister for two years, and he eventually moved to Denton and enrolled at Denton High School in 2021.
His teacher and a counselor at the school made arrangements to connect him with Opening Doors. There, Canales met with Andrés Pacheco Sanfuentes, the nonprofit's executive director, who immediately helped him with legal work.
Pacheco Sanfuentes continued to help Canales after high school by telling him about a job offer at Boterna, a Denton-based indoor vertical farm.
Canales got the job, which helped him get a flexible schedule so he could take classes at NCTC in Denton and, more importantly, send money to his mother in El Salvador, who was sick then.
Canales said the legal service has continued to help him and his family. Currently, he's trying to get an employment-based green card, and Opening Doors is assisting him with the next step.
“God brought me to Denton, and I found Opening Doors,” Canales said.
Pacheco Sanfuentes thanked the crowd for the number of people they have been able to help over the years.
He said volunteers from Denton’s university community have stepped in to help clients with paperwork, such as filling out necessary documents.
“They [clients] feel intimidated by the paperwork or by the government bureaucracy where they have to get that paperwork from, and so we're trying to leverage the fact that this is another thing that we're doing a lot,” Pacheco Sanfuentes said. “We're leveraging the fact that we have a growing amount of volunteers coming from their student body of local universities.”
Pacheco Sanfuentes also spoke about collaborating with the Refugee Support Network to help asylum-seekers in a pro se asylum clinic — a volunteer-driven legal clinic.
“We are looking optimistically to the future ahead because we have increasing support from the community,” he said.
