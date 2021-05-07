One less victim

It’s a quiet evening in the fall of 2019. The lights are dimmed inside the Denton County Friends of the Family’s Prevention Center on Teasley Lane. DCFOF volunteers silently arrange themselves into a line, their somber faces illuminated in the darkness by the candles they each hold. One by one, the volunteers step forward to read aloud the names of women who were killed by their intimate partners in Texas in the previous year.
It takes more than 15 minutes to intone the 175 names.
Nicole Owens, a community educator for Friends of the Family, stands by with candle in hand. Her disposition is calm, but her eyes are glossy, her breath deep and measured.
“After working here, you start to recognize how many people are affected by violence,” Owens says. “Looking back, I can think of multiple situations that weren’t healthy relationships, or things people said that definitely sounds like sexual assault. The more you learn about it, the more obvious it becomes that it’s happening to 1 in 4 women. It was shocking at first, but it doesn’t surprise me now.”
Each year, the Texas Council on Family Violence releases sobering figures, chronicling the number of women killed by their intimate partners in the state. The 2019 figure came down to 150, but Owens and other professionals are bracing for what they expect will be a pandemic-related increase when the 2020 report is released in October.
Prevention starts early
A University of North Texas graduate, Owens has been with Denton County Friends of the Family as a community educator since April 2016. The agency is dedicated to providing services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence while promoting safety and prevention within the community.
Owens runs innovative programs that broaden the traditional reach of domestic violence prevention efforts. While the organization works to provide assistance to current victims of intimate violence, Owens finds herself reaching out to younger and younger audiences with intimate violence prevention programs.
In a dimly lit classroom at Guyer High School, Owens addresses a human services class about domestic violence. Though the topic is sensitive, students listen intently at their desks as Owens explains common warning signs of physical, sexual, mental and verbal abuse.
“Around that middle school age, we already see dating violence happening,” Owens says. “If we aren’t talking to kids about healthy and unhealthy relationships before that point, then it’s already too late.”
Listening from her desk, family and consumer sciences teacher Sasha Ingram makes sure her students are paying close attention. This is a repeat visit for Owen to this classroom, and Ingram plans to continue making it an annual event.
“I think it’s extremely important for teenagers to learn about domestic violence and relationship violence because they aren’t getting [that information] anywhere else,” Ingram says. “Nicole is showing them what resources they have.”
“Prevention is a huge part of my belief system,” Owens says. “Yes, we need to be there to offer support and help in healing people who have been victimized, but if we can prevent that from ever happening, I would love that even more.”
Facing difficult challenges
Owens says she first was inspired to get into social work after volunteering at events with her mother, who always had an interest in helping people. After graduating from UNT, Owens immediately took a job with Child Protective Services.
“In child welfare, the CPS workers are the only people responding to those children’s needs,” Owens says. “If there’s a situation in the middle of the night, police may go out, but they’re still reaching out to those caseworkers to address that child’s safety. There’s a lot of pressure.”
Owens says she felt burned out after just a few months with CPS, so she left the job and found her way to Friends of the Family. She says the pace of the job felt like a better fit, but tackling domestic violence comes with its own stress.
“I have had experiences where I don’t know if I’m equipped to handle it, where it makes me feel like maybe I’m not an expert,” she says. “Sometimes people have really challenging situations, and it can feel really frustrating when they’re doing everything they should be doing, we’re doing everything we should be doing, and yet they still keep facing roadblocks. In those moments, it can feel really disheartening and hopeless, but I’ve just got to keep on trying.”
Owens doesn’t always leave those hardships at the office. Learning about domestic violence from individual cases can make it hard to avoid secondary trauma.
“I’m always trying new and different things to try and remedy some of that,” Owens says. “I’m trying to spend a little less time on social media. Finding interests that have nothing to do with domestic violence or sexual assault can be really complicated, because I’ll watch any TV show or movie and find a way to connect it.”
Bridging the gap
Owens understands her clients often need more than information. They also need to make a personal connection with someone who has personal experience with intimate partner violence, so Owens teams up with survivor mentors. While Owens relays information about resources to clients, the survivor mentors serve as a relatable figure in the room, allowing clients to feel more comfortable sharing their experience.
Amber Climer now works alongside Owens as a survivor mentor. Climer, who works in a divorce law firm, began as a client of Friends of the Family, referred by her caseworker after being involved in domestic violence with the father of her son. Photographs of Climer with her son surround her desk at the law firm. With help from the nonprofit, Climer and her son were able to escape the abusive relationship, and she wants to use her experience to help others and give them hope.
Climer says her experience makes her sympathetic to the complexities of abusive relationships.
“People will often ask things like, ‘Why didn’t you just leave?’ or ‘Did you think it was going to get better?’ and for me that answer was no,” Climer says. “I didn’t feel like I had a choice, like he wasn’t going to let me leave. And it becomes really dangerous when you decide to make that choice to leave.”
As a client of DCFOF, Climer recalls learning in a class how domestic violence affects children as their brains are still forming. The realization that her son’s age meant he was more likely to be affected later on in life was what Climer needed to make the decision to leave. Climer hopes her personal story can inspire others or, at the very least, provide an opening to give them the knowledge and the tools they need to make DCFOF clients safer.
From clients like Climer, Owens has come to appreciate how children, and the desire to protect them, can be powerful motivators for women to seek safety. Along with her community education programs, Owens also helps lead a program called Acknowledging Domestic Violence and Navigating Child Protection Effectively, or ADVANCE. In this CPS-mandated class, parents learn how to provide a safe environment for themselves and their children in a case of domestic violence.
Adorable outreach
Before the pandemic put a pause on in-person gatherings, DCFOF staged “Dogs Against Domestic Violence” as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was a social event whose light-hearted surface attracted a small crowd to its serious message. In the backyard of Oak Street Drafthouse, dogs played alongside their owners, looking festive in Halloween costumes. Attendants listened as DCFOF members spoke about the unexpected ways animals are impacted by domestic violence.
“We really wanted to bring some awareness to the fact that animals are often involved in domestic violence,” Owens says. “It’s a tactic that someone uses against their partner, like, ‘I’m going to harm you by harming this creature that you care about.’” The playful event, which brought people together with laughter, carried a reminder of the insidious dynamics of domestic violence.
For Owens, the event is a sly way to deepen the conversations surrounding domestic violence.
“I think it’s being talked about more and more, but it’s on a very surface level,” Owens says. “We’re not just talking about someone who has a black eye as a result of a physical assault. We’re not just talking about someone who was assaulted by a stranger who jumped out of a dark alleyway. Those things are not as common. While we talk about it, it’s so basic and we’re missing a really important conversation.”
The pandemic threat
In response to pandemic health concerns, DCFOF suspended all in-person gatherings, but the organization has beefed up its online services through Facebook Live and other platforms, and it continues to maintain a 24/7 crisis line for voice or text for those in need (940-382-7273).
Counseling services are administered through a virtual telehealth service.
“Being more online has its pros and cons,” Owens says. Many of the women she works with are unable to access child care services.
“While we’re meeting online, the kids in the next room might start arguing,” Owens says. “We’ve started asking when the kids’ nap times are so we can schedule our sessions when the mothers are less distracted.”
On the other hand, Owens says DCFOF has discovered a silver lining in how online services can overcome transportation barriers.
“Not everyone has a car,” she says. Especially for people who live in more rural areas, Owens says, “our increased use of online services has extended our ability to reach those people.”
While there are a lot of advantages to serving clients face to face, Owens says, “I can’t imagine that we’ll stop using online and videoconferencing once the pandemic restrictions are lifted.”
Experts say the financial and psychological stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the increased in-home contact due to stay-at-home policies, are likely to have increased incidence of domestic violence. At the same time, people in need of help may not have a safe space to reach out for help.
“It scares me that we have clients who don’t have as many opportunities to find refuge from those who are abusing them — not even short reprieves.” Owens says. “That’s definitely scary, but I feel motivated to continue to find creative ways to intervene and keep them safe.”