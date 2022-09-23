Thursday’s North Texas Giving Day fundraiser didn’t top last year’s total, but still managed to raise $62.7 million — including more than $2.5 million for Denton County nonprofits.
The big event was held Thursday starting at 6 a.m., but “early giving” had been active since the start of September. The event allows nonprofits to make themselves available for receiving donations online, and over 100 Denton area organizations availed themselves of the opportunity.
Last year’s Giving Day raised over $66 million, but despite coming out of the pandemic, the donation landscape was different this time around. According to organizers, that’s because current economic hardships are making it harder for people to justify donating to nonprofits. It’s been especially noticeable for people who make smaller donations out of their monthly incomes.
Chris McSwain, a spokesperson for the Communities Foundation of Texas, which hosts the event, said prior to the fundraiser that Giving Days have been down around 20% nationally. The North Texas version didn’t see quite that big of a drop, with a net total of about $62.7 million raised.
As for Denton County’s totals, McSwain provided the numbers Friday. There were 7,987 individual donors from the county, who gave a combined total of $3.4 million to nonprofits across North Texas. For Denton County organizations in specific, over $2.5 million in funding was spread between them.