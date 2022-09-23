220924_drc_news_givingdayimg1
The North Texas Giving Day homescreen show’s 2022’s results.

 By Justin Grass/Staff Writer/jgrass@dentonrc.com

Thursday’s North Texas Giving Day fundraiser didn’t top last year’s total, but still managed to raise $62.7 million — including more than $2.5 million for Denton County nonprofits.

The big event was held Thursday starting at 6 a.m., but “early giving” had been active since the start of September. The event allows nonprofits to make themselves available for receiving donations online, and over 100 Denton area organizations availed themselves of the opportunity.

