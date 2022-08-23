The North Texas Food Bank is one of 10 community-based organizations in Texas to receive a UnitedHealthcare grant to address underserved communities.
The $300,000 grant will help provide access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education materials in more underserved communities through the food bank’s mobile container pantry program. The North Texas Food Bank partners with Cross Timbers Hope Center, First Baptist Denton and First Baptist Sanger for food distribution.
The grant comes at a time when local food banks are experiencing increased demand thanks to runaway inflation. Inflation in Dallas-Fort Worth was above the national average at 9.4% in July, with the cost of food at home up 15% over last year, according to the Labor Department.
The $2.5 million in funding to Texas nonprofits is part of UnitedHealthcare’s $11 million in Empowering Health grants aimed at expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health for people in underserved communities. About 80% of what influences a person’s health relates to non-medical issues, such as food, housing, transportation and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs, according to a study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
— Amber Gaudet
