Crane
Work continues Tuesday on the future site of Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, on Loop 288 south of U.S. Highway 380.

 Justin Grass/DRC

Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center is likely a few months away from transitioning to a new facility off Loop 288, which will combine most of the nonprofit’s support services — shelter, meals, case management and others — and expand capacity to help people experiencing homelessness.

The project has been in the works for about three years, as a collaboration between the city of Denton, Denton County and local nonprofits. The goal is to combine resources into one place for locals experiencing homelessness, and to expand the capacity to serve them.

Proclamation

Our Daily Bread staff accept a proclamation from Denton County commissioners during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

