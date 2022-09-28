Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center is likely a few months away from transitioning to a new facility off Loop 288, which will combine most of the nonprofit's support services — shelter, meals, case management and others — and expand capacity to help people experiencing homelessness.
The project has been in the works for about three years, as a collaboration between the city of Denton, Denton County and local nonprofits. The goal is to combine resources into one place for locals experiencing homelessness, and to expand the capacity to serve them.
In 2020, the city purchased a former nursing home building, located off Loop 288 just south of Prominence Parkway. The renovation project comes in at around $15 million, with the city and the county taking on the bulk of the cost — though Our Daily Bread will be chipping in as well.
At Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners joined the city in honoring Oct. 3 through Oct. 10 as "Shelter Your Neighbor Week," a week of events from Our Daily Bread aimed at raising awareness about homelessness and the new facility.
"We committed $3,395,000 to that project many years ago, with a couple of caveats," County Judge Andy Eads said. "One of them was that it be in the life-changing business. That it's not just a place to lay your head, but it's really a place to be recharged, be inspired to do great things … to return to a life of independence."
Another stipulation the county worked out with the city, Eads said, is that the new shelter accept clients from anywhere in the county. Our Daily Bread leaders were in attendance to accept the proclamation, including Executive Director Wendy McGee and Development Director Alicia Barker, who met with the Denton Record-Chronicle to discuss the logistics of the move.
Under one roof
The concept of the new facility is twofold. On one hand, the shelter comes in at about 35,000 square feet, dwarfing the existing space where Our Daily Bread currently works. That means more raw capacity in terms of physical space, beds, meals, transitional housing and other services such as hygiene and computer rooms.
Another major benefit is that the Our Daily Bread support system will be consolidated under one roof. The nonprofit currently operates primarily out of its St. Andrew Presbyterian Church main site and the Monsignor King Outreach Center, which differ in services and hours of operation. As an example of that coming into play, summer heat prompted service changes this year and even a new DCTA shuttle route between the two.
McGee said having the services in one facility, which will operate seven days a week, will streamline the process for the people who use them.
"There's a barrier," McGee said. "If you're asking people to come here to eat, come here to get case management, and then get on a bus or walk to go back to where they have shelter, that really kind of disrupts the flow of them being able to access services."
McGee said staff are aiming to transition sometime in December. It won't be a one-day ordeal, as ODB is opting for a gradual switchover.
"We're going to have to have a phased transition," McGee said. "We want to make sure we do not have one single day we are without meals or beds for people."
McGee added that the nonprofit's relationship with the Deluxe Inn Motel, which provides transitional housing beds, should stick around for a while with the move. The long-term future of that relationship isn't set in stone.
As far as funding is concerned, McGee said ODB is responsible for the shelter's furniture, fixtures and equipment, which will come out to just over $1 million. However, more space also means more expenses: The nonprofit's operating costs are going to increase by 40%. The staff count is going from 28 to 32, and volunteer needs are going to double from 50 daily to 100 daily.
Barker said finding those volunteers won't be easy, but the nonprofit is hoping the larger and more structured environment will attract volunteer groups and programs.
"We really believe that once the new location comes, it's going to be so much more purpose-filled and functional," Barker said. "I think it is going to be a challenge to get those volunteers, but it's going to be completely different from the way it is right now. Because we're so cramped for space, that even if we had all the volunteers show up, we're all on top of each other."
Starting Oct. 3, residents can schedule tours of the facility. More information is available on the Our Daily Bread website.