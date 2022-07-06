Goodwill Industries of Dallas has doubled the size of its Denton store with the opening last week of a new location on South Loop 288.
Affectionately dubbed “Big Blue” by staff, the 29,000-square-foot space, located at 2231 S. Loop 288, next to Harbor Freight Tools, held its grand opening June 30. The secondhand store is the organization’s largest and holds 37,000 pieces of inventory, doubling the retail offerings of its former location at 2440 S. Interstate 35E. Ten additional employees staff the space, which allows Goodwill to process donations on site rather than shipping them to West Dallas.
“We saw a lot more potential in Denton as far as the number of donations and actual sales square footage,” said Tim Heis, president and CEO of Goodwill Dallas. “The way you kind of measure how much you can do is look at how many donations you can receive, and that [former location] was too small of a space to be able to do that.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd and Denton Chamber of Commerce representative Hank Dickenson were in attendance for the opening, which featured a raffle, ribbon cutting and giveaways throughout the day.
At Goodwill stores, 3 out of 4 store staff have employment barriers, Heis said. While bigger stores offer more for customers to shop, connecting employees with resources to improve their job skills is central to the organization’s focus. Heis said 100% of profits go back into Goodwill's workforce development programs.
“If a good start is processing donations, the first thing we’re going to do is help you be good at that job and then have a pathway up, and these decentralized stores create more management opportunities,” Heis said. “They also create earn-and-learn opportunities with workforce development where we can partner with outside employers and have an opportunity for them to get on a different pathway.”
Conversations about potential partnerships with local employers including Hilti Construction are in the initial stages, Heis said.
Goodwill Industries of Dallas operates 18 retail stores and a career center in the region. Fort Worth-based Goodwill of North Central Texas operates Denton’s University Drive store, with South Loop 288 serving as the border separating the two branches’ operations.
The former Goodwill store on I-35E will be leased, though no offers have been finalized, Heis said.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.