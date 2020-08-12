The Monsignor King Outreach Center opened its doors Monday for the first time since late March, when the nonprofit temporarily ceased operation at its emergency housing shelter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the coronavirus started to spread, staff moved regular clients from the shelter to a local hotel, where they could be housed following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After four months, the center’s president, Roy Metzler, said it’s time to try to reopen the center at 300 Woodrow Lane.
“Most of our clients are at a hotel, but we know the hotel doesn’t have the capacity for all the people that are homeless in Denton,” Metzler said. “We just decided it was time to try to reopen the shelter, even if it’s at a limited capacity where we could socially distance and be safe.”
The facility will operate three days a week, Monday through Wednesday, until they can hire more staff to operate seven days a week. Metzler said they lost some staff due to COVID-19, but not because they were laid off.
Clients usually sleep in bunk beds at the Monsignor King Center, but now the top bunks will stay empty. Metzler said they will limit housing at the facility to 30 people.
“The facility isn’t built to space out 90 people,” Metzler said. “Everyone’s [going to be] wearing masks at all times unless you’re eating, showering or sleeping. All beds are spaced 6 feet apart minimum. We eat in shifts, and seating for meals is spaced properly.”
About 65 people were still being housed at a hotel as of Tuesday. Plus, in the past few months, the nonprofit has helped nine people find permanent housing.
Although the staff is operating Monsignor King again, the hotel they’ve been working with will still be working with them.
“The hotel will continue a seven-days-a-week operation,” Metzler said. “This is in addition to it.”
The Monsignor King Outreach Center asks anyone who has questions about its housing to call 940-268-2968.