Operating plans at Denton’s two homeless shelters won’t change yet following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tuesday announcement reopening Texas businesses and rescinding the statewide mask mandate.
Beginning March 10, Texas businesses of any kind will be able to operate at 100% capacity, and masks no longer will be required in public. The order will take effect on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, and comes as a majority of Texans have yet to receive a vaccine.
At least until Wednesday, the way Denton’s two homeless shelters are currently operating won’t change.
“As the largest social service provider in North Texas, we will continue to promote safety among our personnel,” Kurt Watkins, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army of North Texas, said Tuesday through the Richards Group in an email.
Their Denton shelter is limited to 20 people.
The safety protocols that will remain in place include social distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, isolating those who are sick or may be sick and encouraging mask wearing. Denton’s local Salvation Army shelter is located at 1508 E. McKinney St.
The Junction of Denton County — a new venture with Monsignor King Outreach Center and Our Daily Bread Denton — is waiting on local guidance before changing anything.
“We haven’t made a decision yet if we’re going to keep limited restrictions or [open] full-blown,” said Alva Santos, assistant director of The Junction, Wednesday. “We want to see what [the city and county are] going to come back with first, just as a precaution. … We talked last night, but right now we haven’t made any changes.”
The Monsignor King center at 300 S. Woodrow Lane has a capacity of about 50 people at its shelter. During severe winter weather in mid-February,
Santos said they were able to maintain their capacity because of the help of the hotel the city has provided to help shelter more people.
The Monsignor King shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday. The Salvation Army’s shelter opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.