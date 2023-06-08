Apple Tree Project
Volunteers Brooke Jensen and Sebastian Reta distribute backpacks to families during Interfaith Ministries’ Apple Tree Project distribution day in 2017. 

 DRC file photo

Interfaith Ministries of Denton hopes to gather 7,000 new, unused backpacks for the upcoming Denton ISD school year.

The annual backpack drive is meant to reduce hardship for low-income families with children enrolling in Denton ISD. 

 

