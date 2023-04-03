Kyleigh Havir and Allison Quisenberry aren't just a couple of recent college students who set out to change the world.
They're graduates of the University of North Texas nonprofit leadership studies program, and both are already at work making Denton County a better place.
Both are on the staff of Serve Denton, one of the county's highest-profile nonprofit agencies. Quisenberry is the new development director of the Denton-based nonprofit, although she'll be spending a lot of time working with the agency's first-ever affiliate, Serve Lewisville. Havir is the new marketing and communications director of Serve Denton.
Havir graduated in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in nonprofit leadership. Quisenberry graduated in 2021 with two bachelor's degrees, in nonprofit leadership studies and political science. She's now studying for a Master of Public Administration degree.
"I started out on the political science route, and I wanted to go to law school, I wanted to move to Washington, D.C.," Quisenberry said. "That's what I wanted to do. And then I wanted to find a different kind of tangible way to help my community that I lived in."
Then she got a sign — literally.
"I stumbled — actually, literally stumbled — and I saw a yard sign outside of a building at UNT that said something about nonprofit leadership studies and I was like, 'What's a nonprofit?' So I looked it up. And I looked into the program and I was like, wow, this is really interesting because I come from a town where there was only one nonprofit. I didn't think of it as a career."
Havir also wanted to spend her work life doing something that would help her community.
"I knew that I wanted to end up in a field where I was really making a difference," she said. "And Denton just has so many opportunities for that. And I knew that if I wanted to go a nonprofit, it would be really beneficial to go into the nonprofit program because the studies are so well designed to go into nonprofit work afterwards. I just really wanted to head into the nonprofit sector."
The UNT program helped them test their strength and find out how to best apply their talent.
A young program finds its footing
The UNT Department of Public Administration started the nonprofit leadership studies program in 2017. Students can get an undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Arts, in nonprofit leadership. They can continue with a Master of Public Administration. If a student is especially ambitious, they can pursue a doctorate in public administration and management.
The undergraduate program in nonprofit leadership studies is the only one in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The program can lead students into the operations side of nonprofit leadership, and it can prepare them to tackle the fundraising needs of 21st century nonprofits.
Today, nonprofits have to compete for donors' time, attention and resources. That means their leaders have to understand how to connect with communities on a personal level, when it comes to serving people and cultivating partnerships.
Simon Andrew, the chair of the UNT Department of Public Administration, said there are about 50 students pursuing a degree in nonprofit leadership now, with about 100 declaring a minor in the program.
"I've been in the department in the last 16 years," he said. "My role is mostly policy and public management, and the graduates of the Ph.D. and the [Master of Public Administration] level. And I can tell you a little bit of the history about this nonprofit leadership studies progress. We were actually responding to the demand and growth in the sector."
Andrew said the department's faculty wanted to leverage the graduate degree in public administration, which is nationally ranked, to develop the undergraduate program.
Some faculty members have applied grants from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health equity, to research on homelessness. Other faculty are working with the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity to study solutions to housing blight. Andrew said still other faculty are working with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, a think tank that studies taxation and land use, to research how tax and land policy change or improve communities.
"That's the key about our program, in the sense that how we leverage this," Andrew said. "Just to give another idea to the nonprofit leadership study program is, 'Can I provide that pipeline for future managers in the nonprofit sector?' So we want to prepare future leaders, and become a constant workforce development as part of that professionalization of the sector here in the region."
Laura Keyes, the coordinator of the undergraduate program in nonprofit leadership studies, said the program has partnerships with well-known, trusted nonprofits that help the agencies by supplying students who need practical experience.
"The vision of the faculty and the department — which I'm part of — is to create a synergy between the students' education and the connection into the community," Keyes said. "The nonprofit leadership advisory committee has been essential to that process."
The advisory committee includes nonprofit leaders in the area, and Keyes said the committee has helped create a "pipeline" from the programs to the nonprofits.
Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith has been on the committee. Like other nonprofits, such as United Way of Denton County and Greater Denton Arts Council, Serve Denton has created internships that Keyes' students have filled.
"We have three sectors in the industry: government, private and nonprofit," Keyes said. "And people lose sight of it, but we have over 98,000 registered nonprofits in the state of Texas alone. And, as Simon [Andrew] was saying, our goal, based on our market research, is that we have a great opportunity to help professionalize the field at the entry level. The MPA program has been highly successful in placing graduates at the leadership level. And now we want to, you know, infiltrate at the entry [of] administrative management with our professionalized workforce."
Grads land choice jobs
Havir didn't foresee working in marketing.
"I think I was always, just, you know, 'I just don't know about this,'" she said. "I didn't think I would enjoy it, but I just love being able to tell nonprofit stories and share them. That's been just the most amazing part of it."
Marketing gets overlooked by aspiring nonprofit staffers because people who go into the field so often think about mission and vision and how to fulfill them.
"I think a lot of times people don't prioritize marketing and communications in nonprofits because they're not programs, specifically. But it's really hard to help people, and to find people that need your services, and then also to find people to support those services without good marketing."
When she came to Serve Denton, Havir was joining an agency that has successfully branded itself. The nonprofit provides office space below market value to other nonprofits. It also created a network of member nonprofits who don't use their office space on Loop 288, but support one another through referrals and partnerships. Serve Denton also supports member nonprofits with media, marketing, project planning and evaluation.
"I have loved being able to work with Serve Denton and and just kind of learn how to tell our story so that people understand it, and so they understand how we help people," Havir said.
Quisenberry didn't think she'd end up in development, which tackles program planning, fundraising and building partnerships — which often involves maintaining relationships with corporate partners and finding new ones.
"When I originally graduated with my nonprofit degree, I wanted to go into the program side," she said. "I never saw myself working in development. And so when I learned what development was, I thought, 'OK, this is a great way for me to use my education, my talents,' and specifically for Serve Denton, I'm helping nonprofits.
"So I think we know that people give to organizations that they care about, they care about their mission, care about the values, hear about the vision, and so I think for any nonprofit, development is essential, but it's difficult."
Havir and Quisenberry didn't meet each other during their time in UNT's program. Now that they work for the same nonprofit, they're applying their education, and fast.
"I think that, sometimes, people kind of have a misconception on how nonprofits operate," Havir said. "And they think it's so different than a business. In a lot of ways it's similar. To run a nonprofit well, you have to run it like a business in some aspects."
Quisenberry said she's putting theory into action on a daily basis.
"I remember when I started out in college thinking, 'How do nonprofits make money? How do they even start making money if they're not for profit?" she said. "And so it provided the theory behind the work that we do, which really comes down to creating relationships with people. Collaborating. Being face to face with people and creating that mission together."
Andrew and Keyes said the two UNT alumni at Serve Denton are success stories for the program. Andrew said Quisenberry is a sharp student and a "a testimony to the whole package of the department."
"We are so proud of her," he said. "And just a quick note: She was also our teaching assistant last fall, and so she still engaged with students. It says a lot about our whole program."
Keyes said Havir was a leader as an undergraduate.
"Kyleigh comes with an incredible curiosity to want to solve problems and ask questions about why things happen the way that they do," she said. "And so anytime you know you have curiosity, and you want to see problems, you learn how to do that. And a lot of our students have that. You wouldn't come into nonprofits without that. She was also nominated by our faculty to be our nominee for the Association of Fundraising Professionals Fellowship with the Tarrant County Chapter of AFP."
Keyes said the pair represents what the program is about.
"We have students now working in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant County," Keyes said. "CASA Denton has employed our students. Our Daily Bread, which now has a much larger operation out on Loop 288, and also the United Way of Denton and UNT advancement, so hiring here, right in our own operation. We're really proud of these students and the impact they're going to have on their communities."
