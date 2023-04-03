Kyleigh Havir and Allison Quisenberry aren't just a couple of recent college students who set out to change the world. 

They're graduates of the University of North Texas nonprofit leadership studies program, and both are already at work making Denton County a better place. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags