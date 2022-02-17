By July, Giving Hope and Grace Like Rain will officially merge as one nonprofit organization working to help people either experiencing or on the verge of homelessness.
The announcement came at a luncheon Thursday where members of the two organizations shared statistics and success stories from 2021 to a room full of volunteers and local leaders. The board presidents for both organizations said it makes sense to merge.
“We did form a formal partnership in 2020, but we’ve been working … since Grace Like Rain came onboard [a few years ago],” Jason Stewart, Giving Hope board president, said. “It just made sense to share resources.”
Kara Kirkley, the board president for Grace Like Rain, said it was a long time coming for the two to merge.
The nitty gritty of officially becoming one organization — picking a name, establishing a trademark and making cohesive email addresses — will all happen over the next few months. The two organizations have narrowed down three potential names, all of which are nuances of the words “grace” and “giving” and are allowing people to vote on their favorite.
The three choices are Giving Grace, Hope Through Grace and Rise with Hope and Grace.
Both nonprofits have programs where they walk alongside people struggling with housing. During the luncheon Thursday, they also spoke of last year’s success and their statistics.
The organizations collectively helped 711 people total last year, they said. Carrie Powell, Giving Hope’s street outreach coordinator, said they find these people by going out into the community and talking to them where they are. Most of the time, this means finding them in campsites in wooded areas and parking lots.
The 700 figure is one Mayor Gerard Hudpseth asked further about. Leighanne Christon, the CEO of Grace Like Rain, said it’s a high number, but it is people the organization has actually counted and spoken to. Comparing it to figures from the annual Point-in-Time count, she said it’s much higher than PIT because PIT requires the person to elect to be counted in a questionnaire.
“There may or may not be willingness around that,” Christon said. “It’s extremely understated. If you look at our numbers from our street outreach [and PIT], it’s extremely understated.”
Among the services they offer is an ID program where they help people experiencing homelessness get identification cards. They boasted 13 of the 24 people they successfully helped obtain IDs then went into housing. An attendee said it’s a figure the general public may not see as success, but emphasized it’s a great statistic of success for people who aren’t housed.
Rebecca Wilson, a woman who got back on her feet with the help of Giving Hope, said willingness to participate doesn’t come quickly for people experiencing homelessness and she had to be chased around.
“I was homeless in Denton for four years and I resisted the entire way,” Wilson said. “Whenever you're talking numbers, you can count us, but we weren't ready and healing takes a lot longer. And that’s where you see your success: it’s with healing.”