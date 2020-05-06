North Texas Giving Tuesday Now raised $20.7 million for North Texas nonprofits this week, snaring pledges from 9,400 people to donate 300,000 volunteer hours to those 2,500 charities, too.
The online fund drive was organized by the Communities Foundation of North Texas, the same group that has raised tens of millions in North Texas Giving Day, one-day online drive every September.
The event took place with other #GivingTuesdayNow events around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In North Texas, Giving Day raised another $21.8 million from individuals, foundations and business for COVID-19 relief funds managed by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, the Dallas Foundation, and North Texas Community Foundation.
About 300 Denton County charities participated in the event.
North Texas Giving Day is scheduled for Sept. 17.