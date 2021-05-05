A safe house in Denton for male victims of sex trafficking will see its first residents arrive in June.
Ranch Hands Rescue, a Denton County nonprofit and animal sanctuary that offers counseling to victims of trafficking and abuse, is putting the finishing touches on a safe house in Denton that will be a home for men ages 18 to 24 who were saved from sex trafficking. It’s called Bob’s House of Hope.
CEO Bob Williams said he first announced two years ago that the nonprofit would open the first safe house in the country for men who have been trafficked for sex. Through phone conversations in early 2021, Williams told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the pandemic and winter storm delayed some construction for the house.
“These individuals are all innocent victims,” Williams said. “We really need to wake people up when it comes to creating awareness that this is not just a women’s issue. … The reality is it also happens to boys.”
According to an annual report from the U.S. Department of State, “advocates reported a lack of services available for men, boys, LGBTI individuals, and labor trafficking survivors.”
Sheriff Tracy Murphree, who also spoke at the opening event, said Williams opened his eyes to the issue of male sex trafficking and that law enforcement agencies must work with local nonprofits and social services to help victims rather than just arrest the bad guys.
“Often I wonder, in my 30-year career, how many of these young men that I came across and didn’t recognize [as victims] that I had an opportunity to help but didn’t because I didn’t know any better, that I didn’t think about it as an issue,” Murphree said.
He said it’s difficult to identify boys as victims because they “have more of a macho” and an “I’m not a victim” attitude.
For Denton County and North Texas in particular, Murphree said the highway system aids in sex trafficking.
“I-35 runs right through the middle of Denton County, and that connects, you know, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston,” he said. “So as the population grows, it becomes more and more of a problem, where Dallas County’s problem is our problem, and our problem is Dallas County’s problem.”
The first two residents are waiting for the nonprofit to finish the last bit of detailing before they can move in.
“We rescued a young man a couple of weeks ago, and the reason that it’s so important that we get this house opened is we have two individuals right now, in offsite locations that are in protective custody, that need a place to go,” Williams said. “I believe in all my heart that these young men need to be nurtured and loved and guided.”
Six to eight men will live in the Denton house. While they will be meeting with therapists, Director of Clinical Services Landon Dickeson said the men also will have mentors coming out to teach them other life skills. He said he’s worked in residential treatment in the past but added Bob’s House of Hope will be more of a home than a treatment center.
“[They’ll learn] how to write a resume, how to apply for Medicare or Medicaid, how to foster your first apartment or your first home,” he said. “All those kinds of daily tasks that we all take for granted that they haven’t learned how to do.
“And then of course, there’s going to be time built in for relaxation, doing things that are entertaining; they’ll have chores that they do to help take care of the place,” Dickeson said. “Just imagine what you would do living in our own home. That’s [going to be] their day-to-day life, right? Because we want them to learn what it is to have a home.”
Ranch Hands Rescue is also an animal sanctuary for animals that have survived abuse. Williams said the animals and men will be able to help each other heal, so caring for the animals will be one of the residents’ daily tasks.
Williams said the home also will be well protected by law enforcement. Murphree said protection and patrol in the area would likely fall to the Denton and Argyle police departments, but added the sheriff’s deputy connected to the district also would be available.
Soon, Murphree said he hopes to have four investigators at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office who will focus solely on crimes against children.
Although the first home isn’t quite open yet, Williams announced Wednesday that the nonprofit is planning on opening a home for boys ages 13 to 17 who also were sex trafficking victims.
“We’ve started our certifications, and we’ll move forward with lightning speed to open this house and then move forward [with the next] so we can serve that 13-to-17-year-old segment of the population,” Williams said. “Hopefully we’ll have our certifications, licensing, and we’ll raise enough money to open that house in 2022.”