With the ice storm warning in effect until Thursday at 9 a.m., Denton Basic Service Center has been doing its best to help the unsheltered community through this difficult time.

Many of the group's clients are struggling to keep warm and fed at their encampments around town, said Jane Piper-Lunt, founder of Denton Basic Service Center.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0