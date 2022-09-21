Thursday marks the annual North Texas Giving Day fundraiser, which should provide a boost for Denton County nonprofits facing a climate of increased need — and fewer donations to address it.
Hosted by the Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day is a yearly nonprofit fundraiser that aims to give donors easy access to organizations, and vice versa. The event has been active since 2009 and has hit a new fundraising record each year, including in 2021, when it eclipsed $66 million.
The Giving Day has had physical components in the past but has been primarily virtual since the pandemic. Communities Foundation spokesperson Chris McSwain said not much has changed from last year to this year, with more than 3,300 North Texas nonprofits set to participate. "Early giving" has been open since the start of September, but the big day starts at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Coming out of the pandemic, the need for nonprofit assistance has nowhere near dissipated. Housing, food and other needs have been hit hard by inflation and rising costs of living, and that's reflected in the donation market as well.
"Not in terms of individual donors, but in terms of the Giving Day market, Giving Days are down nationally by about 20% [in 2022]," McSwain said. "We are yet to see what that means in terms of individual dollars from our Giving Day. … For some people, because they have less disposable income, it's a little harder to make those decisions around those resources."
For area residents who want to participate, the Giving Day website has a search function to narrow down the list of nonprofits. A search for just Denton yields 113 possible recipients, including far-reaching organizations such as United Way of Denton County.
Gary Henderson, president of the nonprofit, said demand for assistance is significantly higher now than it was before the pandemic. He said that has been driven largely by inflation and the soaring costs of housing. Donations, too, have been affected by the current economic environment.
As McSwain and Henderson each referenced, donations come from two main groups of people: those who donate smaller amounts out of their monthly income and those who donate larger amounts out of their net worth. Henderson said there has been a downward trend out of both of those groups.
"Whenever the stock market is down — whenever it has taken a bite of someone's portfolio — then those who give the larger amounts through their net worth tend to be down," Henderson said. "Donors who are giving out of their monthly income, you tend to see drop in one of two situations: leading into a recession when they're worried about income, or … their costs going up, to the point where it's eaten up that $25 capacity," referring to the lower donation levels donors may choose.
Both of those groups are being hit by the economic trends, leading to a subsequent drop in donations. However, Henderson said the yearly Giving Day is an opportunity for local organizations to find new sources of those donations.
"For all of us, it's the opportunity for a new donor to give very, very easily," Henderson said. "Every nonprofit is struggling to keep up with the rapid growth of Denton County and the needs that come with that, so whenever there's another channel to raise funds through, that's huge."
One such organization that stands to benefit is the Salvation Army of North Texas, which has received a record-high number of requests for assistance to address homelessness and poverty in Denton.
The Salvation Army Denton Corps shelter has remained at capacity throughout the summer. The Corps began serving families over the summer and providing three meals per day due to the increase in young child residents, said Capt. Whitney Houston.
“I want to get the families to a stable economic situation where they are able to pick themselves up and not have to come back to us,” Houston said. “And through donations, they can do that. … We really want to help the people who come through our doors.”