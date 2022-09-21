DRC_9_20_18_GivingDay_JRK0066
The Denton installation of North Texas Giving Day in September 2018 included a beard pageant, in which bearded Denton residents competed to decide who had the mightiest beard.

 Jake King/DRC

Thursday marks the annual North Texas Giving Day fundraiser, which should provide a boost for Denton County nonprofits facing a climate of increased need — and fewer donations to address it.

Hosted by the Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day is a yearly nonprofit fundraiser that aims to give donors easy access to organizations, and vice versa. The event has been active since 2009 and has hit a new fundraising record each year, including in 2021, when it eclipsed $66 million.

