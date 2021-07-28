Habitat for Humanity of Denton County will host a dedication ceremony for its 104th home this week.
The ceremony, set for Friday at 6 p.m., celebrates the dedication of the home at 1108 E. Hickory St. to the Puga Sosa family. Noe Sosa and Violeta Puga, along with 4-year-old daughter Brigitte, will be presented with the keys to the 1,350-square-foot home, which features three bedrooms and two full baths. The family invested 400 “sweat equity” hours into building the house and will receive a zero-equivalent interest home loan from Habitat for Humanity.
The event will include presentations from Habitat volunteers and staff, the Denton Quilt Guild and the Puga Sosa family, and conclude with a responsive blessing of the home. Gnome Cones will offer free frozen pops to guests between 5:15 and 6 p.m., and a cookout will follow the ceremony, which is open to the public.
Home sponsors include BBVA, the city of Denton, the Paul R. Voertman Fund, the state of Texas and Wells Fargo.
“The Puga Sosa family has completed all the requirements to become a Habitat partner family,” said Nancy Rodriguez, Habitat Denton’s homeownership services manager. “The family is ecstatic and can’t wait to start making new memories in their beautiful home.”
— Amber Gaudet
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.