Matthew Sandusky, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who founded an organization to raise awareness and support victims of child sex abuse, is slated to be a keynote speaker at the local Children’s Advocacy Center’s fifth annual breakfast event in April.
The Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County will host its annual fundraiser virtually this year titled “#PowerRestored Virtual Breakfast” on April 21, according to a news release.
Sandusky was a victim of childhood sexual abuse from ages 8 to 17. His adoptive father, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
After Jerry Sandusky’s arrest in 2011, Matthew Sandusky reached out to law enforcement and recounted his own experiences of abuse at the hands of his father.
The Children’s Advocacy Center’s virtual event will start at 9 a.m. April 21. Amy Ferdinando, the center’s director of development, said the stream will be available at that time on the local organization’s Facebook page as well as its website at www.cacdc.org. The event will be free to watch.
For more information, visit www.cacdc.org/breakfast.