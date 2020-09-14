With the Monsignor King Outreach Center and Our Daily Bread merging comes The Junction of Denton County — an organization providing shelter and food under one roof to those experiencing homelessness and hunger in Denton.
The two organizations have worked alongside each other for years in housing the homeless and feeding the hungry in Denton, and they decided it’s time to combine efforts. The Monsignor King Outreach Center provides housing at 300 S. Woodrow Lane for people experiencing homelessness, and Our Daily Bread provides meals at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on West Oak Street.
“We just felt like now was the time to get moving, putting all our volunteers and donor base into one joint operation,” said Roy Metzler, the president of the Monsignor King center. “We’re in the process of merging facilities, finances. The merger is happening now. We’re still very much in the process of putting it all together.”
Emily Taylor, the board president of Our Daily Bread, said it made sense to merge because both organizations’ missions align. She said conversations about merging began in December after Our Daily Bread staff expressed that they wanted to become a day shelter with extended hours in the future.
“We feel like we have the same heartbeat for our guests,” she said.
The organization’s new path and new name also includes a new, bigger building. City spokesperson Ryan Adams said Denton finalized the purchase of a former nursing home at 909 N. Loop 288 to consolidate resources for the homeless there.
Metzler said this will help the organizations become more efficient, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, Metzler said in August that the King center was sheltering a limited number of clients and reopened its doors only three days a week while other clients were still housed at a local hotel. He said they can usually house about 92 people in the space on Woodrow Lane, but have now limited the capacity to 32 to properly space people out when it’s time for meals and bed.
“That’s just not a good use of a good facility,” he said regarding the current capacity. “We need to find a site where we can serve many more clients in a more efficient way. … We relied on bunk beds, and [the facility] wasn’t built for social distancing, and there’s no way to really up the bed count. We’re doing everything we can to get 32 in there.”
Although there are no set plans yet on when the new organization will move its operations to its new facility, Metzler said they’ll jump at the opportunity when they see it.
Taylor said Our Daily Bread hasn’t stopped providing meals during the pandemic. They’re still serving meals at St. Andrew, sending three meals a day per person to Monsignor King and sending three meals a day to a hotel that’s housing more Monsignor King clients. She said they served about 510 meals daily in August.
“We’re really proud that we never closed during COVID,” Taylor said. “We just had to adapt to be able to keep our service going.”
The two organizations are working through the fine details on merging to create The Junction of Denton County.
“A junction [is] where two or more roads meet to create a new path,” Metzler said. “A lot of our clients are at a real crossroads in their life, and we feel like The Junction will be a place where people can start their new paths.”
Taylor said she loves the name because it symbolizes the paths of their guests, donors and volunteers meeting.
“No one travels the same path, but we’re hoping something has brought them to us,” Taylor said.