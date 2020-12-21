Flashback to January 2020: Americans had vaguely heard about a respiratory illness in China, and limiting human interaction and wearing face coverings weren’t a part of our daily routine yet.
Flash forward to January 2021: COVID-19 is changing how the Denton County Homeless Coalition will conduct its annual point-in-time count on Jan. 28 — a survey of the community’s homeless population by organizations and volunteers, used to provide a snapshot of people who experience homelessness throughout the year.
“[Last year] went without a hitch,” said Elena Lusk, the director of housing initiatives for United Way of Denton County. “We did everything that we could. It was amazing and we have an analysis up on our website.”
Agencies in the coalition and volunteers normally take a day to go out into areas around the county and survey those they see experiencing homelessness. Along with demographic information, surveyors also collect information on how long the person has been experiencing homelessness and contributing factors. Lusk said they do this to get a better idea of what resources folks need.
But health care and medical professionals have been warning us all year: Limit interactions with those outside your home as much as possible. Lusk said they originally planned to conduct the point-in-time count as scheduled with heightened safety measures, but instead, they’ve decided not to bring volunteers out with them.
“Numbers have spiked since planning, so we’re not necessarily comfortable with having 50 to 100 people meeting with people who don’t have medical attention or are more at risk,” she said. “We’re looking at having staff who are already at [our partner] agencies doing the PIT because they’re actively working with [people experiencing homelessness] day-to-day.”
This would bring down the number of individuals out and about on the count this coming January. Lusk said the coalition is hoping to get an extra few days by working with its parent agency, the Texas Homeless Network, to survey to make up for the lack of volunteers. Earlier this year, the coalition had 98 volunteers survey 258 people.
“Our county is part of 215 counties of continuum care,” Lusk said. “For the Texas Balance of State Continuum of Care, the Texas Homeless Network is the head. We’re working with them to see if we can get the days extended since we’re not going to have the force we normally have.”
People can still volunteer to help the coalition with the count, but that service will take on a different form. Volunteers can fill a bag with items such as socks and toiletries to drop off at United Way by Jan. 15 to help support people experiencing homelessness.
The annual count this year found 258 individuals in the county surveyed sheltered and unsheltered on Jan. 23, 2020, compared to 194 in 2019. The numbers vary each year, and the coalition says in its reports that the count is dependent on factors like weather and the number of volunteers they have.
United Way also has a Homelessness Data Dashboard that is updated more frequently showing those who are actively experiencing homelessness per month. Those figures varied over this past year, but ultimately rose to 412 on Nov. 30, compared with 394 on Dec. 31, 2019.
It’s not a dramatic increase, but these numbers represent living, breathing people.
It’s possible the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a contributing factor to someone who began experiencing homelessness this year, or a reason why their homelessness ran longer. Although the local coalition won’t be able to ask that question directly, Lusk said they do ask about COVID-19 when they do intakes for their homeless management information system.
Gary Henderson, the president and CEO of United Way of Denton County, said the count is just one example of how the organization has to alter its strategies for the coming year, citing the end of federal CARES Act funds on Dec. 30.
“We’re disappointed that volunteers can’t be involved this year, but their health is of our utmost concern,” Henderson said. “I’m a little bit concerned we’re putting our nonprofit workers in harm’s way in the front lines during a pandemic.”