COVID-19 made efforts by the United Way of Denton County to end veteran homelessness by 2020 more difficult, but staffers said this week their efforts haven’t stopped.
The 2020 Denton County Homelessness Data Report, which includes the annual point-in-time count, showed the number of veterans experiencing homelessness on the day of the 2020 count is similar to the 2017 and 2018 figures.
Point-in-time count volunteers counted 18 military veterans experiencing homelessness on Jan. 23, 2020, out of a total of 258 people without permanent shelter. Just seven such veterans were counted in 2019, but the 2020 number is consistent with 2017 and 2018’s figures of 16 and 21. In the report, United Way described the 2019 figure as an anomaly.
“When COVID-19 hit Denton County earlier this year, it put our efforts to end homelessness in veterans in a really tough position,” said Gary Henderson, president of the United Way of Denton County. “Our partners have not moved from our commitment to achieve this goal, but it became even more difficult.”
Denton Mayor Chris Watts signed on to the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness in 2018, with United Way of Denton County setting a goal to end veteran homelessness by 2020.
The latest United Way report shows the community will end veteran homelessness when the community reaches functional zero, in which veterans are being housed at higher rates than veterans are entering homelessness.
Hope Rodgers, a community impact coordinator at United Way, said a $300,000 grant the Texas Veterans Commission awarded them will help the organization create the Denton County Veterans Stability Program.
Although it isn’t specific to veterans experiencing homelessness, Rodgers said it can help because the grant will fund homelessness prevention efforts and provides support to help veterans stay in permanent housing after getting stable housing.
Eight veterans have been housed this year since March, and one veteran was housed between December and March, according to reports from United Way.
“Last year, [the Denton County Veterans Coalition] contributed $3,000 to our Denton County Homelessness Barriers Fund — a housing stability fund,” Rodgers said. “We were able to assist quite a few veterans moving into housing in that capacity and moving past barriers.”
United Way’s Homelessness Data Dashboard shows monthly figures for households that are experiencing active homelessness in Denton County. On May 31, the dashboard showed 26 veterans were among the 345 actively homeless counted, compared with 35 at the end of January.
As a whole, the number of households actively homeless has gone down since 2018. The dashboard shows 688 households actively homeless in August 2018, 629 in January 2019, 475 in June 2019 and 397 in January 2020, along with upticks in between.
“[The decrease is] definitely a direct result of system changes that we worked really hard to put in place in the last couple of years in increasing access to our homelessness management information system, where our data lives and our housing providers can access,” Rodgers said. “Through shared data measures, shared assessments, we’ve been able to get all our local service providers seeing this and measuring goals the same way.”
However, Henderson said the racial demographics in the annual Denton County Homelessness Data Report shows there’s an underlying problem in how they deliver resources across race and ethnicity.
“We’re not happy at all with this result,” Henderson said. “In analyzing data, we understand why it’s telling us what it’s telling us. … We talk about racial equity on an individual level, but we need to expand it to a system or structural level. Barriers that prevent someone from moving [from] literal homelessness to housing and stable housing are system challenges.”
He said systemic problems also draw people experiencing mental health problems into the criminal justice system rather than the proper mental health facilities. The percentage of respondents during the point-in-time count who said they have a serious mental illness increased from 45% to 50% from 2018 to 2019, and rose again to 52.7% in 2020.
“We are constantly evaluating our system to see how accessible it is to all populations, trying to make it as equitable as possible,” Henderson said.
An increase in volunteers has also helped United Way identify how people are experiencing homelessness in rural Denton County. Rodgers said this is the first year they’ve taken this approach.
“We canvassed more parts of the county than we ever have,” Rodgers said. “We can identify trends in homelessness and generally when people are moving [to other] resources, leaving shelters, leaving camps and follow that path. We went into new territory, and it was a learning curve, learning what it looks like in other parts of the county compared to Denton and Lewisville.”
United Way of Denton County will host a Facebook Live event at noon July 1 to speak about the full 2020 Denton County Homelessness Data Report.