$10,000 grant to assist Denton nonprofit with asylum clinics for refugees

He was fleeing sexual violence when a North Texas student left El Salvador, a Central American country known for gang violence, corrupt politicians and police who sometimes look the other way when a crime is reported. He made the dangerous trip to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas in hopes of finding asylum.
Yet he wasn’t alone. In 2021, nearly 6,000 Salvadorans fled El Salvador for the international border in South Texas. Andrés Leopoldo Pacheco Sanfuentes, the executive director of Opening Doors International Services, estimated in a recent interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle that there are 2.5 million refugees in the U.S.
When the student arrived in North Texas, he sought help from Opening Doors, a Denton nonprofit that has been offering humanitarian and immigration legal services to immigrants since 2003. Pacheco Sanfuentes said it’s one of the only North Texas nonprofits in Denton recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice to represent clients before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Volunteers, including local university students, help provide services to people.
“Right now, [the student from El Salvador] has had a lot of support,” said Karina Saucedo, a volunteer at Opening Doors and a recent graduate of the master’s program in women's and gender studies at the University of North Texas. “He was a graduating senior and had some teachers who were really supportive.”
In late November, the Texas Bar Foundation, the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation, gifted a $10,000 grant to Opening Doors in collaboration with Refugee Support Network to offer help to asylum-seekers like the North Texas student in a pro se asylum clinic — a volunteer-driven legal clinic.
The organizations plan to begin helping people through the clinic early next year.
“Contrary to popular opinion, it is not like the Border Patrol doesn’t let everyone in,” Pacheco Sanfuentes said. “They try to keep as many people as they can out of the country.
"But if somebody comes in and says, ‘Look, I’m afraid of going back to my country because I might be killed,’ by law they have to give an interview, and they have to let them in. Once they’re in, they go through immigration proceedings. So they are the type who would participate in this [the legal clinic]. Their only recourse is to file for asylum and eventually win their case.”
But it's a costly and unfamiliar process for refugees who are often left with limited means when they flee dangers. The U.S. government doesn’t provide court-appointed attorneys. Additionally, Pacheco Sanfuentes said the legal system is suffocating from a backlog of nearly a million asylum cases, and it becomes a difficult journey that often leaves refugees overwhelmed with anxiety — atop the trauma they're also experiencing from the danger they're fleeing, he said.
As part of the pro se asylum clinic, volunteers like Saucedo will help refugees complete their I-589 asylum applications. They guide them through the process of filing it “pro se, that is, without legal representation, since most of them have no financial means to hire private immigration attorneys, and nonprofit agencies don’t have enough capacity to represent all in need,” according to an Opening Doors International Services Nov. 18 news release.
Pacheco Sanfuentes said a reasonable rate for private immigration attorneys in Dallas is about $5,000, but in some parts of Oklahoma, they’ve been known to charge upward of $20,000.
“It’s subject to the marketplace,” he said.
Early hope
Opening Doors began its collaboration with Refugee Support Network in 2021 after what the Denton nonprofit calls a “period of dormancy" due to COVID-19 and federal policies, such as Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocols.
Also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, the Migrant Protection Protocol allowed only 521 refugees among the 42,012 cases seeking it in 2020 to receive asylum in the U.S., according to the American Immigration Council.
Two years later, the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy in August. The state of Texas had sued to keep it.
"We're in the era of double-speak," Pacheco Sanfuentes said.
Since 2003, Opening Doors has helped about 600 people in North Texas navigate the immigration process. A lot of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, he said, have turned to them for help, but they're now facing what he calls an "unfriendly judge who has the power to declare DACA illegal."
"That would be the end of the story," he said.
Pacheco Sanfuentes said Congress should pass legislation in the lame duck session to provide some protection and a path to citizenship, but he doesn't think it's likely to happen due to the "highly polarized political environment."
An uncertain future
Opening Doors International Services and Refugee Support Network applied for the grant from the Texas Bar Foundation this year. Pacheco Sanfuentes said they were assigned a couple of bar members who interviewed them and became advocates for them to receive the grant.
Since 1965, the foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants, Opening Doors International Services pointed out in its late November news release.
Founded in 2014, Refugee Support Network has been hosting pro se asylum clinics. Pacheco Sanfuentes said the COVID-19 pandemic brought them to a halt in 2020, and only a few virtual clinics were held.
In 2021, the clinic's founder, Dallas immigration attorney Paul Zoltan, held a clinic training at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Denton as part of their partnership with Opening Doors International Services.
“Working in collaboration with ODIS and especially with its student volunteers, RSN has been able to reopen a window of hope to the immigrant community,” Ana Fores Tamayo, the executive director of Refugee Support Network, said in the Nov. 18 news release.
“This wonderful grant has given us additional funds in order to do more outreach to distressed asylum seekers. Moreover, it will allow us to more holistically coordinate our remote services with our face-to-face encounters so that we can complete the process and carry it through to its fruition in a timely manner.”
Even with help filing the I-589 asylum application, refugees still have a difficult time and a long wait to receive the protection they seek.
In the case of the North Texas student, he had received an opportunity to get his work permit about six months after they helped him file his asylum application, Saucedo said.
He must wait until 2024 before his asylum case reaches a courtroom.
With this new grant, Opening Doors International Services and Refugee Support Network are planning to start helping more people early next year. They’ve been offering virtual clinics since COVID hit and plan to start offering in-person clinics in 2023.
“For every person that we help, it’s typically a family involved, and for every application, two or four people involved, a couple of family members who are adults,” Pacheco Sanfuentes said. “Asylum cases could benefit up to 10 people in just one case. It’s a good thing to work on the small scale at the micro level, providing direct help and not getting lost in the weeds of current politics and policy.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.