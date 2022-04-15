You have many ways to thank the good folks who feed you, help you around the home, fix your car, take care of your cat or dog, and more. But one of the best ways to thank them is to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses in the annual Best of Denton event, sponsored by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Nominations have begun and continue until May 26. Voting starts on May 27, and the winners are publicly announced on Aug. 19.
The winners and finalists will be honored at a reception on Aug. 18, with the results featured in a special Denton County magazine edition.
The best place to find out all the information and keep on top of the contest is to visit the new Best of Denton 2022 website at BestOfDenton.com. You also can like the Best of Denton Facebook page at Facebook.com/BestOfDenton.
“Businesses, events and people love that the Denton community has an opportunity to vote for their favorites every year,” said Becci Hendrix, advertising sales manager. “And if you are a winner or finalist, you can let everyone know that Denton thinks you’re the best at what you do. It’s an excellent opportunity to promote your business as the best.”
Podcasts will be loaded onto the site regularly to give the latest information.
“We have a podcast sponsor — Gillean Brothers Roofing — that is looking forward to doing podcasts with the winners from last year and this year when they are announced,” Hendrix said. “We also have gold and silver sponsors this year as well as our presenting sponsor.”
Presenting sponsor this year is Realtor Chrissy Mallouf. Gold sponsor is Samuel’s Tree Service. Silver sponsors are James Wood Autopark, Salon LaPage, Nasr Bros. Jewelers, Denton Hearing Health Care and Texas Health Presbyterian Denton. Two gold sponsorship opportunities are left and will be accepted until filled.
Categories include Auto, Bars and Nightlife, Beauty, Life and Fun, Eats, Home, Health, Pets, Real Estate, Services and Shopping.