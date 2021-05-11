The pandemic had a significant impact on drug addiction and overdoses — especially overdose deaths. Casey Reilly, a staffer at substance abuse treatment center Solutions of North Texas, said we may never have a real view of just how bad it got.
According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States saw a 26.8% increase in drug overdose deaths from the 12-month period ending in September 2019 through the period ending September 2020. Data from the last three months of 2020 isn’t yet available. Provisional data is based on death records processed by the National Center for Health Statistics, and the CDC says the numbers are underestimated as some causes of death are still pending investigation.
“There’s so many factors that came with COVID,” Reilly said. “People lost their jobs, treatment [centers] didn’t lower prices and people couldn’t afford it. Sober living facilities only have so much capacity. … We had some inpatient facilities not take on new clients because of COVID.”
In the U.S., about 841,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, according to the CDC. The total number of drug overdose deaths recorded in the 12-month period ending September 2020 was 87,203 — a sharp increase from 68,757 recorded at the end of September 2019 and 68,421 recorded at the end of September 2018.
Localized data from WalletHub shows Texas bore less of an impact compared to other states. Texas ranked 49th in drug overdose deaths per capita.
Justin Watts, a University of North Texas professor with a doctorate in counselor education and supervision, said isolation and boredom due to the pandemic were huge factors driving people to engage in problematic behaviors like substance abuse.
“That’s why the most utilized form of treatment is peer support groups,” Watts said. “We know that isolation does create a lot of problems for people that might already be in recovery. Someone [who overcame] the disease years ago, all of a sudden they can’t go to support groups. Some people still go daily even if it’s been years, just to make sure they’re staying on the right track.”
Watts said before the pandemic, only about 10% of people who needed treatment from a facility received it. One of the biggest factors that keeps people from getting treatment is funding. Stigma also plays a role in whether people seek help.
“A lot of people look at [addiction] like it’s a choice, a moral failing or a lack of willpower,” he said. “Addiction is a disease, period, and when people are using substances, people are doing it for a reason. Usually it’s trauma, but they’re also more than likely coping with a mental health-related issue.”
He said it isn’t just people suffering from substance abuse disorders who overdose on a drug. People who are first-time users or even people who use every now and then can overdose accidentally.
Part of the upward trend in drug overdose deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioid usage. The potency of these substances is higher and can lead to someone overdosing their first time using one.
“It’s those synthetic drugs that are highly, highly, highly potent,” Watts said. “Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. So when people are using these substances, it’s not like a pinprick as far as potency.”
Sgt. Trent Jones, who oversees the Special Victims Unit at the Denton Police Department, recalled something he would tell people when he worked in the narcotics unit.
“I told people I can put 12 samples of black tar heroin in front of you, and there’s no way you can tell me the potency [for each],” Jones said during a phone interview Tuesday. “A lot of times, the quantity or whatever they get sometimes may be a little higher than what they’re used to. They could do a ‘normal’ dose, but it’s not actually normal.”
Denton police received 187 calls about drug overdoses in 2020, up from 160 in 2019. However, the 2020 number is still lower than 2017’s 203 calls.
Denton police officers administered Narcan — a device that delivers naloxone, a fast-acting remedy for an opioid overdose — four times in 2020. Jones attributed this to firefighters/paramedics often being dispatched first to overdose calls.
“Sometimes we’re just around the corner, which is why we’ve had the opportunity to administer it a few times,” he said.
Battalion Chief David Boots with the Denton Fire Department said they used naloxone 76 times in 2019 and 90 times in 2020.
Reilly said Solutions of North Texas had about the same number of patient intakes during the pandemic as they did before, although the amount of money they awarded in scholarships for its programs increased by about 200%. She said their income looked different this last year because some families weren’t able to pay for a patient’s intake fee or for their first month.
“Luckily a lot of COVID relief came so we were able to help people,” she said. “It’s really hard to be black and white about this. … Honestly we’re never going to have a real view of just how bad it got during COVID.”
She said Solutions of North Texas is starting to see a return to normality with its partner agencies. People are feeling more secure about seeking residential treatment, whereas some were more scared to do so at the height of the pandemic because it could mean living with a lot of new people.
“We’ve had people who were doing so well in our program and graduated,” Reilly said. “We had multiple deaths with alumni.”
Reilly added she thinks substance abuse treatment is still far from being back to pre-COVID times because of the pandemic’s financial impact.
“We’ve seen a lot of awful stuff because COVID affected people mentally in a way we weren’t prepared for as a society,” she said. “Even the people who were able to stay at work, like essential workers, the strain on them is just astronomical. There’s no way to put this on a scale.”