The proposed city budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 will increase from $1.2 billion to $1.35 billion without increases in the property tax rate or utility fees, according to the budget proposal presented to the Denton City Council Thursday afternoon.
The city finance department proposed keeping the property tax, wastewater and electric rates flat during today’s special council meeting, despite large deficits in the city’s revenue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget includes a 2% decrease in the water rate and a $1 per month decrease in the solid waste rate, resulting in about a $24 decrease in a customer’s average bill, according to the presentation. Despite a forecasted end-of-year revenue loss of $5 million to $7 million to the city’s general fund and a $4 million to $6 million loss in utility revenue, city staff avoided proposing increases because of the financial disaster plan implemented in March to cut costs.
City staff re-prioritized capital projects, implemented a hiring freeze on new employees, paused merit pay increases for city employees and activated a voluntary separation plan to cut costs. More than 85 full-time employees were removed from the city budget through these efforts.
The city also received $7.6 million in CARES Act funds in May to help offset the costs of the pandemic.
The projected 2021 budget includes hiring 11 new full-time city employees, including 6 patrolmen for the Denton Police Department, 3 fire department employees and two legal staff. The Denton Police Department requested an additional $1.6 million over last year in their budget presentation Monday, an increase largely based on funds needed to hire more patrolmen.
About 39% of the proposed budget is based on revenue from properties in which the value is currently under protest, assistant finance director David Gains said. That percent of property values under appeal is markedly higher than the 2% appealed last year, with 8,125 parcels under protest. The proposed budget assumes approval of 85% of the value under protest, which was the best estimate based on the 87% of protested values collected last year, Gains said.
Mayor Chris Watts emphasized the importance of working with the Central Appraisal District to get updates because of the uncertainty brought on by the significant number of protested values.
“We are in conversations with them to try to get some additional information and updates as we move forward so we can have a little bit more predictable information as we set this budget for our taxpayers so we’re not having to dig into the general fund because we’ve under-assessed or we’re over-assessing at a time when people really need every dollar they can keep,” Watts said. “It’s imperative we continue to get some type of update from the Central Appraisal District.”
The finance department shows only a 4% growth in the assessed property values for 2020, compared to a 12% increase in 2019 and steady growth over recent years.
The council also heard individual presentations from city departments including Solid Waste and Recycling, which expects an increase in residential, commercial waste and landfill retail volumes in 2021. The increases in retail volume are likely due at least in part to the closure of the DFW Landfill in Lewisville, Solid Waste Director Brian Boerner said.
“We anticipate residents and people that are self-hauling material have to have a place to put this material and they will be driving into Denton to [dispose] of this material, so we anticipate increases in just the retail volumes that are coming in day in, day out,” Boerner said.
Despite increases in the amount of trash coming in, landfill compaction enhancements result in a one-year increase in the life of the landfill.
Parks and Recreation expects a $4.6 million loss in revenue for 2020-2021 due to the pandemic forcing the closure of recreation facilities but will see $4.5 million of that shortfall made up with money from the general fund.
About 41% of the proposed budget will go toward capital improvement projects, including the development of a customer relations hotline that would centralize calls for work orders, allowing residents to call 311 for city concerns ranging from trash pickup to roadway issues rather than contacting different city departments. The program would allow for increased efficiency and less duplication of work orders, Gains said.
The council will vote on the maximum tax rate Aug. 11 and will vote to hold two public hearings — one for the tax rate and one for the budget — which will take place Sept. 10.