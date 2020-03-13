There are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, but both Denton County Judge Andy Eads and city of Denton Mayor Chris Watts issued declarations of emergency late Friday.
At a news conference Friday, Eads announced he had issued an executive order for a disaster declaration for a public health emergency. Both county and city declarations will be in effect for seven days unless the Commissioners Court or City Council renew the declarations.
Spread of the virus in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex was the tipping point in making the declaration, Eads said.
“With our close adjacency to Dallas, who’s experiencing this, we believe this is the most prudent measures to take because we realize that so many of our residents may live here in Denton County but travel or work in Dallas County,” Eads said.
Eads said Denton County entities should postpone or cancel all large gatherings of more than 250 people and that sick people should stay home. Other preventative measures to reduce the spread of the virus include avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering mouths and noses and washing hands thoroughly.
Nonessential court matters will also be be rescheduled. Essential court matters include suits with jurisdictional headlines, time-sensitive hearings required to be heard by appellate courts, juvenile detention hearings, probate court and criminal cases.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday declared the virus a statewide public health disaster. With the declaration, Abbott said the state’s capacity to test cases will expand next week into thousands daily. He also directed daycares, nursing homes and prisons to limit visitations.
In surrounding counties, as of late Friday there were five confirmed cases in Collin County, nine in Dallas County and two in Tarrant County.
City of Denton parks and recreation facilities will be closed through March 22, including all gymnasiums, fitness areas, meeting rooms and the track at Denton Civic Center.
The libraries remain open, but the programming is canceled through March 22. The Denton Sustainability Program special events also are canceled.
Several area events were canceled, including Texas Woman’s University Homecoming celebrations in April and the Texas Storytelling Festival canceled programming for Saturday and Sunday.
TWU and the University of North Texas both canceled classes for the week of March 16-22 and are now giving additional guidance about on-campus housing. Officials at both campuses said they were looking to move as many classes as possible to an online format.
With that, concerns have been raised about housing on campus. Several TWU students live in family housing on campus, and others also consider their dorm rooms their primary residence, said Matt Flores, a TWU spokesman.
“We’re keeping all of our residence halls open because a lot of those students have no other alternative,” he said.
Health services and the dining hall remain open at TWU’s campus, as well.
At UNT, housing staff will return from spring break on March 15 as scheduled, according to the university’s website. However, they are encouraging students to stay off-campus.
For students who don’t return to campus, UNT has said it will not refund students for room and board.