Charges against a 61-year-old man accused of killing a University of North Texas student in 1997 won’t be brought forth locally, but instead in Brazoria County where her remains were found.
William Reece is a Texas inmate who will soon be on trial in Oklahoma for the kidnapping and murder of another UNT student in 1997. Reece is accused of killing both 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston and 20-year-old Kelli Cox. Jury selection for the trial regarding Johnston’s death began Monday.
Reece was in the middle of serving a 60-year prison sentence for kidnapping another young woman in Harris County in 1998 when DNA evidence linked him to Johnston’s disappearance from Bethany, Oklahoma. He was charged with murder in September 2015 and helped authorities in 2016 to find the bodies of 17-year-old Jessica Cain in Houston as well as Cox in Brazoria County.
Cox was a UNT student who went missing on July 15, 1997, following a class tour of the Denton City Jail. She went missing after making a call from a payphone near the Denton Police Department.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in 2017 she left her parents’ home, dropped off her daughter at a baby sitter’s and eventually joined her class at the Denton Police Department. She then called her boyfriend from a nearby payphone after the jail tour, saying she couldn’t get back into her car. That was the last anyone heard from her.
“There’s no plans at this point [to file charges],” Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. “We have worked with Brazoria County into the investigation. ... He was indicted for murder down there, so we turned over all the case information to assist with that. [The detective on the case] said it was decided that because the remains were found in Brazoria County, the case would be better served to be handled there.”
Reece was indicted on a murder charge in Cox’s death in 2017. The Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office didn’t return a call for comment Friday afternoon.
He confessed to sexually assaulting and strangling Johnston after abducting her on July 26, 1997, from a car wash.
Reece’s trial in Johnston’s death is set to last about three weeks and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, The Oklahoman reported. Reece also admitted to killing Laura Kate Smither, 12, of Friendswood. According to The Oklahoman, the killings began in 1997 after he got out of prison in Oklahoma where he served time for rape.
Reece was extradited to the Oklahoma County Jail in 2016 to face charges for Johnston’s death.