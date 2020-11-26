You’ve heard of WWJD — What Would Jesus Do?
Denton residents and friends Andy Graf and Kate Lester have invoked another icon — Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — as a sort of patron saint of everyday goodwill.
For Graf and Lester, the catch phrase is WWFRD — What Would Fred Rogers Do? The phrase anchors the pair as they collect cards and games to give to residents at Denton nursing homes and memory care facilities.
“It’s funny you use the word ‘saint.’” Graf said. “For the movie Won’t You Be My Neighbor, they were interviewing Fred Rogers’ wife. They asked something like, ‘What’s it like being married to a saint,’ and she said, ‘He’s not a saint.’ He wasn’t, but I appreciate how he wanted people to turn toward each other. He wanted people to be neighbors.”
Graf and Lester created a Facebook group, Won’t You Be Our Neighbor, Denton. The idea, Graf said, was to connect people who want to shine a little light into the gloom and doom of COVID-19.
“For about six months, I’ve been really involved in COVID by Numbers: Denton,” said Lester, who is a medical geographer and doctoral candidate teaching fellow at University of North Texas. “And it’s a dark time and a dark topic. So I’m doing this COVID by Numbers project, and here we are at the holidays are about the kitchen table. But now we’re talking about should we even be around the table together right now while the numbers are going up.”
Graf said he’s felt the isolation of the pandemic himself.
“I look at it like this, you can either eat Ambien [like] candy and unplug for the rest of the year or you can find some way to connect with people. That’s how all this started,” he said.
Graf and Lester formed the Facebook group on Nov. 6. His first project was to raise $100.
“Saddle Brook Memory Care had 13 deaths in October,” Graf said. “Kate and I got to talking about how hard that must have been, and we were saying that something like that has to be so hard on the staff. We wanted to do something for the staff.”
They had a fundraiser to bring some gifts to the Saddle Brook staff. They aimed for $100 and made $400. Graf decided to share the love, buying locally made cookies from a group of strained small businesses — Ginger Boy’s Jams, Jellies & Treats, Golden Boy Coffee Co. and Kitty’s Scratch Kitchen (“These are my friends who own and work at these businesses, and I want to do something for them too,” Graf said) — and delivering them to the staff of the Frisco skilled nursing company. The Facebook campaign grew quickly, and a Denton resident who performs as Spider-man joined them to give the gifts four days later.
Lester and Graf realized the Facebook group had uncovered a community that is vested in lending a hand. So they turned their sights toward Thanksgiving.
What better way to mark the season than with that jewel of kindergarten fall craft: the hand turkey — kids trace a hand and then turn the thumb into the turkey’s head and the rest of the hand into its body and tail feathers. Lester said a teacher arranged for her elementary school students to make the traditional drawing with general messages written on them, like “I miss you” and “Happy Thanksgiving.”
“We’ve got a bunch of kids at home, people stuck at home,” Lester said. “Having a craft project can be a good thing. Having something that’s directed can be helpful. I know that for me, I feel like, ‘Hey, I’m at home. I should be working.‘ That’s eight months straight of that kind of thinking, you know? So it’s good to have something that isn’t work.”
Graf said COVID-19 not only has him social distancing, but spending more time away from friends.
“This is a creative thing. I started playing with watercolor pens,” he said. “I think getting other people on board with something creative is a good way to turn things around in a dark time.”
Laster and Graf led the Facebook group in collecting puzzle books, hand turkeys and games, which they dropped off at Golden Boy Coffee. Thanksgiving Day, the group will go on a car parade to Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, where the staff will distribute the gifts to residents.
Lester and Graf said they are continuing the collection for Christmas and the winter holidays.
“We’re asking people to make homemade cards and some easy crafts, like pine cone Christmas trees and room decorations,” he said. They need jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and books of puzzle games like sudoku and word jumbles.
“Large print activity books are good, too,” he said.
The group even has a social media hashtag that would make Fred Rogers smile: #noneighborleftbehind.
“We’re so divided,” Lester said. “I think after the election, the idea of being a neighbor is especially salient. COVID has made everything harder. I’ve spent Christmas in nursing homes during good times, and it was rough then. Our neighbors in nursing homes need us more now than ever.”