In the past 16 months, Gov. Greg Abbott’s received six such donations.
His Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, pulled down four $1 million checks in seven months.
The rush of seven-figure checks demonstrates the no-limits nature of the state’s campaign finance laws and a growing national spotlight on Texas, experts say.
Texas is one of 11 states that don’t limit individuals’ campaign contributions in races for statewide office, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.Though some givers say they expect nothing in return, a consumer rights advocacy organization says the mega donations emit a foul odor.
“It’s not believable that a donation of that size doesn’t buy you influence,” said Adrian Shelley, Texas director of Public Citizen. “Most people would never believe that. One million dollars is a very large sum of money, and it obviously buys you some amount of influence.”
Brigham Young University political scientist David Magleby attributes the spike in seven-figure donations to Texas’ growing influence in national affairs.
“One-million-dollar contributions in a governor’s race is rare,” said Magleby, who’s written several books about campaign finance.
“Abbott and O’Rourke are playing on more than a Texas stage, as these million-dollar contributions show. It is only a matter of time before candidates in other high-profile states with lax contribution limits follow suit.”The other states with no caps on donations in statewide elections are Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia.
In federal elections, the limit is $2,900 per primary, general or special election. In most circumstances, that means an individual can give a federal candidate no more than $5,800 – $2,900 each for the primary and general election. If there is a runoff, though, as happens in Louisiana, federal law allows the overall limit to increase by another $2,900.Efforts to rein in campaign contributions have failed.In last year’s regular legislative session, Irving Democratic Rep. Terry Meza introduced a bill to cap contributions in Texas elections. Under her bill, individuals could give to governor candidates no more than $7,000 per primary or general election; other statewide candidates, a maximum of $5,500; and Texas Senate and House candidates, no more than $4,000 and $2,700, respectively. The bill didn’t even get a hearing.
It’s like a fox guarding the henhouse, watchdogs say. Few elected officials will vote to limit the money they can raise, they say.
“You’ve got politicians making these laws and this is one area of policy where their own self interest tends to carry the day,” Shelley lamented.
The News reached out to all 11 individuals or households who in this midterm elections cycle have forked over $1 million to Abbott, now seeking a third term, or O’Rourke, who’s in his third bid for high office in just four years. Other than the Porters, none responded.Here is a look at those donors (with the date of their $1 million gift in parentheses):
O’Rourke’s mega donors
Simone Otus Coxe (March 4)
Formerly co-owner of a public relations firm, Blanc & Otus, that served high-tech companies in Silicon Valley, she and husband Tench Coxe moved from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin in early 2021.
In July, Simone told the Texas Tribune that the couple likes O’Rourke’s stands on public schools, health care and the economy.
“We think Beto is an extraordinary candidate,” said Simone, who in 2015 co-founded CalMatters, the California news nonprofit.
Tench Coxe (March 4): A former venture capitalist, he now serves on corporate boards. In addition to their $1 million checks, each of the Coxes gave O’Rourke $50,000. He gave the Democrat an additional $1,000.
George Soros (June 23): The New York hedge fund tycoon, who was born in Hungary, is worth $6.7 billion, according to Forbes. He’s given $125 million to a Democratic super PAC ahead of this year’s midterm election. Conservatives such as Abbott denounce him as the driving force behind permissive prosecutors, which they say is causing crime to rise. Soros’ Open Society Foundations has given away $18 billion on six continents to improve criminal justice, education and public health and promote independent news media. Soros has given O’Rourke’s bid for governor $1.5 million.
Sam Bankman-Fried (Sept. 28): The Stanford, Calif., resident is CEO of FTX, a global cryptocurrency trading company. It has sought to purchase, among others, two bankrupt crypto lenders, Voyager Digital and Celsius Network. Both are under investigation by the Texas State Securities Board for possible sale of unregulated securities.
Abbott mega donors
Syed Javaid Anwar (June 2019): Anwar, a native of Pakistan, founded two oil companies in Midland. In April 2015, Abbott named him to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Anwar has given Abbott $6.2 million since the former state attorney general began fundraising openly as a gubernatorial wannabe in 2011.
Kelcy Warren (June 2021): In Abbott’s first year as governor, he named Warren, CEO of Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners, to the Parks and Wildlife Commission. He also named Warren’s wife, Amy, a philanthropist, to the board of Humanities Texas.Kelcy Warren’s first $1 million donation to the governor, a few months after the 2021 power grid failure, sparked a furor.
Business publications said Energy Transfer profited off the spike in natural gas prices during the crisis, and consumer advocates such as Public Citizen’s Shelley said Abbott and GOP leaders “exercised a light touch on the energy industry” during last year’s legislative session.
After O’Rourke denounced Warren’s seven-figure contribution to Abbott as bribery, Warren sued him for defamation.
On Thursday, Warren spokeswoman Vicki Granado, asked about the $1 million donation, replied, “He doesn’t comment on his personal contributions.” Including in-kind contributions of event expenses, Warren has given Abbott $3 million.
James “Doug” Pitcock (June 2021): The Houston road contractor, chief executive of Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc., has been a top GOP donor in state races for years. Including in-kind donations of event expenses, he has given Abbott $4.3 million since 2011.
Kenny Troutt (June 2021): Troutt, the former telecommunications executive and horse breeder from Dallas, has given Abbott $4.6 million since 2011.
Ed Roski (July 29): President and board chairman of Majestic Realty Co., Roski is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Kings and the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, where they play.
He’s served as a trustee at the University of Southern California, where Abbott’s daughter, Audrey, went to college. Roski’s given Abbott $2.9 million in the past 11 years.
Miriam Adelson (Sept. 8): The widow of Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has been one of the national Republican Party’s biggest donors.
In 2016, Abbott flew to Israel on the corporate jet of the Adelsons’ company, the Las Vegas Sands. It’s the driver behind the Texas Destination Resort Alliance, which has spent millions on advertising and lobbying the Legislature to let voters decide whether to allow casinos in Texas. In October 2020, Sheldon Adelson gave Abbott $500,000.
Michael and Mary Porter (2017, 2019 and last June):
Michael Porter worked in the construction industry after he got out of the military and made his fortune in “investments and real estate purchases,” he told The News.