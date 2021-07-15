The Denton Police Department is still investigating the cause of a fatal crash Wednesday night that killed a motorcyclist.
First responders were dispatched to a major crash with injuries around 8:34 p.m. on U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive) and southbound Interstate 35. The crash was between a motorcyclist and the driver of a pickup truck and happened just south of the intersection.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. The victim hasn’t yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
The preliminary investigation found the truck driver was going south on the frontage road, and the motorcyclist was traveling west on University Drive prior to the crash, a Denton police spokesperson said.
Traffic was diverted from the intersections until about 12:54 a.m. Thursday while the roads were closed.
Denton police recorded Wednesday’s fatal crash as the 11th this year, and the motorcyclist is the 14th victim. The previous most recent fatal crash was on July 7 when a 44-year-old woman died in a four-vehicle crash on Shady Oaks Drive and Loop 288.