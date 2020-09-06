Black Lives Matter protesters marched around Denton’s downtown Square Sunday night as demonstrations continue across the country in support of equality and racial justice.
Denton has had its share of demonstrations for differing viewpoints over the past months, including caravans for racial justice and safe school reopening, a march for slain army soldier Vanessa Guillen and a downtown back the blue rally.
Sunday’s march, organized by University of North Texas track-and-field athlete Tatum Henderson, focused exclusively on the BLM movement. A group of about 30 protesters showed up for the event.
Henderson has previously organized three other protests in her home city of Arlington. She said events like Sunday’s are necessary because the current system of government is not “made for the people,” leading to issues like racial inequality and, specifically, police brutality.
“The system we are under is corrupt and this is the only way we can change it,” Henderson said, addressing the protesters. “This needs to go so much farther than people are taking it.”
Participants marched around the courthouse, using megaphones to talk about the importance of the movement and chant phrases such as “No justice, no peace” and “Whose lives matter? Black lives matter.”
Local activist Queen Janata Montgomery Bey, who has organized several protests in Denton, attended the event. She said the BLM movement has led to progress but that supporters need to be more active, such as by hosting protests like Sunday’s, for further change to come.
“A lot of people are just trying to trend this instead of being consistent,” Montgomery said. “You’ve got to go to the people.”
Texas Woman’s University student Aja Campbell said keeping discussion on racial issues going and not letting the movement fade over time are essential to making real change happen.
“At a higher level where things can actually be changed, there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done,” Campbell said. “It’s a privilege to get tired of this stuff — people like myself can’t just take a break.”