No one has been reported injured following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on North Locust Street that left both directions of Locust closed for a couple of hours, authorities said.
A witness called 911 around 10:34 a.m. to report the crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on Locust Street under the Loop 288 bridge, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department said.
Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers determined in preliminary investigations that the car, traveling eastbound on the 288 service road, ran a stop sign and struck the tractor-trailer, which was traveling northbound on Locust. She confirmed the crashed vehicles were in the intersection of the two roads.
Cunningham said the car hit the side of the box truck, causing it to overturn.
The Police Department announced on Twitter around noon that drivers traveling in both directions on Locust should seek other routes as the road will be closed for several hours. The roadway opened up once again around 1:30 p.m.