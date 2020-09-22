A semi-truck was involved in a crash with seven other vehicles Tuesday morning on Interstate 35E, a Denton police spokesperson said.
Denton police received calls about crashes in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the crashes reported at Lillian Miller Parkway and Teasley Lane were the same crash.
Just before 9 a.m., traffic was backed up to just north of the Mayhill Road and State School Road exit. No injuries were reported. Cunningham said the crash was cleared at 9:05 a.m.
One of the semis involved blocked traffic. Cunningham said it's unclear if the crash was weather-related.